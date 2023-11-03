Charles Leclerc: "Six sprint races are enough"

This weekend, the GP riders will contest the last sprint race of the year. The drivers' opinions on the weekend format with the two qualifying sessions and the mini-race differ.

Not everyone is happy that the Formula 1 drivers have to master another sprint weekend this week. Champion Max Verstappen is an outspoken opponent of the format, which gives the teams and drivers just one hour of practice before the cars can only be modified to a limited extent in accordance with the parc fermé rules.

The Red Bull Racing star has repeatedly emphasised his opinion on the matter, and reacted with corresponding irritation at the press conference at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace when asked what he thought of this year's sprints. "It was absolutely fantastic, such fun," explained the Red Bull Racing star, before adding: "I'm so excited to be competing in a sprint again," he said ironically.

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo did the maths: "This is my fifth race weekend this year and three of them have been in sprint format. So I'm a bit of a sprint veteran! I liked some of them and I think we can have some of them on the calendar. It adds variety."

However, the Australian also said: "I prefer the conventional race weekends though. If I had to choose, I would go for that. If we have 23 to 24 rounds per season and half a dozen of them are held in sprint format, then that provides some excitement. But I wouldn't be in favour of having a sprint every weekend, like in MotoGP."

Charles Leclerc also says on the subject of sprints: "I think six weekends are enough. But I like the sprint and the fact that we only have one free practice session. That's fun. Saturday could be adapted a bit, but I think it's good that we go straight into qualifying after one hour on Friday, three free practice sessions can sometimes be really long and it can get a bit boring."

Lewis Hamilton agrees with the Ferrari driver: "Saturday is not the best day, but I like having just one practice session before qualifying. I think we can learn and I love that we have a different format. The best sprint race I've had was when I had to start from last place. That's why I would be in favour of a reversed starting order. But then everyone would probably try to finish last in qualifying. In my opinion, the sprints could also be a bit longer, because sometimes they only last 19 laps."

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27.154

05 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33.266

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48.573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, suspension failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02nd Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04 Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 169

07th Leclerc 166

08th Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hulkenberg 9th

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12