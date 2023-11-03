Charles Leclerc: "Six sprint races are enough"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Not everyone is happy that the Formula 1 drivers have to master another sprint weekend this week. Champion Max Verstappen is an outspoken opponent of the format, which gives the teams and drivers just one hour of practice before the cars can only be modified to a limited extent in accordance with the parc fermé rules.
The Red Bull Racing star has repeatedly emphasised his opinion on the matter, and reacted with corresponding irritation at the press conference at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace when asked what he thought of this year's sprints. "It was absolutely fantastic, such fun," explained the Red Bull Racing star, before adding: "I'm so excited to be competing in a sprint again," he said ironically.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo did the maths: "This is my fifth race weekend this year and three of them have been in sprint format. So I'm a bit of a sprint veteran! I liked some of them and I think we can have some of them on the calendar. It adds variety."
However, the Australian also said: "I prefer the conventional race weekends though. If I had to choose, I would go for that. If we have 23 to 24 rounds per season and half a dozen of them are held in sprint format, then that provides some excitement. But I wouldn't be in favour of having a sprint every weekend, like in MotoGP."
Charles Leclerc also says on the subject of sprints: "I think six weekends are enough. But I like the sprint and the fact that we only have one free practice session. That's fun. Saturday could be adapted a bit, but I think it's good that we go straight into qualifying after one hour on Friday, three free practice sessions can sometimes be really long and it can get a bit boring."
Lewis Hamilton agrees with the Ferrari driver: "Saturday is not the best day, but I like having just one practice session before qualifying. I think we can learn and I love that we have a different format. The best sprint race I've had was when I had to start from last place. That's why I would be in favour of a reversed starting order. But then everyone would probably try to finish last in qualifying. In my opinion, the sprints could also be a bit longer, because sometimes they only last 19 laps."
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27.154
05 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33.266
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48.573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, suspension failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02nd Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04 Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 169
07th Leclerc 166
08th Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hulkenberg 9th
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12