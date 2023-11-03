Live ticker GP Qualifying Brazil: Ferrari must tremble

After just one free practice session, the final practice session for the Grand Prix is already underway at Interlagos/São Paulo. The first free practice session with Ferrari's best time says little: Verstappen only drove on hard tyres.

High tension at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos (São Paulo): For the sixth time this season and for the third time in a row in Brazil (after 2021 and 2022), the sprint format will be used. In other words, after just 60 minutes of practice to set up the race cars, qualifying for the world championship race begins.

Find out the most important news from GP qualifying in our live ticker. The trend after free practice: Don't believe your eyes. Of course, Ferrari's one-lap speed is well known, but McLaren and Red Bull Racing in particular did not set any lap times. The fans can look forward to a great all-round battle.