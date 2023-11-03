Pierre Gasly and Jo Leberer on the myth of Ayrton Senna

For many Formula 1 fans, modern GP drivers are role models. But which idol has an idol? Lewis Hamilton wore a bright yellow helmet because the great Ayrton Senna did too. Charles Leclerc describes Senna as "my only role model", and Pierre Gasly arrived in the paddock at Interlagos wearing a Senna cap.

The Frenchman says: "I have a big fan base in Brazil, I get a lot of messages from Brazilian fans. I was very proud of the collaboration with the Ayrton Senna Foundation in 2020, when I wore a special helmet in Imola and met Ayrton's sister Viviane. We later used the helmet to collect donations for his foundation."

Formula 1 makes a guest appearance in Interlagos (São Paulo), and this time too, the GP entourage will be reminded of Ayrton Senna at every turn: banners, flags, photos, T-shirts, caps. This myth is unique.

Jo Leberer, a Formula 1 veteran, has been in the industry for 35 years and now works for Alfa Romeo, where he is responsible for the physical and sometimes psychological well-being of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou. Above all, however, Jo Leberer was one of the few close confidants of the great Ayrton Senna.

Jo remembers: "Our first race together was the 1988 Brazilian GP in Rio de Janeiro. I got my job in Formula 1 through Professor Willy Dungl, who had coached Niki Lauda in the 1970s. McLaren team boss Ron Dennis approached Dungl, saying he wanted a coach for his two drivers and asked if he, Dungl, knew of anyone. Willy, whose rehab clinic I was working in at the time, then suggested me."



"So basically it was a coincidence. I was simply in the right place at the right time, if you like. Willy told me: 'You're a great fit, you've got everything you need in terms of care, you're communicative, that's your job'. And then I was on the plane to Brazil! I rather asked myself: Can I do it?"



Leberer quickly realised: Senna is like no other driver.



"Everyone in Formula 1 is very success-orientated and determined, and Senna was the best example of this. He was extremely demanding, but he also gave an enormous amount. He had an unbelievably great attitude - strong-willed, dedicated, positive, combative, incredibly disciplined, detailed, passionate and, of course, uncompromising. But what many only got to know over time was an extreme humanity, a deep warmth."



"At the beginning, he was perhaps not as well prepared physically. Prost was fitter. But Ayrton was already the benchmark mentally. Senna soon realised that he could climb another level if he worked harder on himself and started to do so with his own consistency. He knew he was sitting in a winning car, but he realised that he had to become physically stronger, and he implemented this from year to year until he was the best in this respect too."



A bond of friendship developed. Jo Leberer continues: "I was born a year before Ayrton, so I'm about the same age. I think he appreciated the fact that I also try to do my best in my own way. He wasn't a person who was quick to trust anyone. But it didn't take long for us to develop a relationship of trust. That's particularly important when working with a driver. As a person, he opened up more and more, and I got to know more than the racer Senna."



"I knew that there was another side to Senna. How he soon began to look after children in Brazil, his support for hospitals, his work as a philanthropist. But he often said to me: 'I don't want to publicise all that. I still have too little power to really make a difference. But it is my intention to change things for the better in Brazil. So I knew this side of Senna early on, and I found it extremely moving."



"He was idolised in the team. The mechanics and engineers felt and saw how much he was willing to give. That carried everyone away. It was fascinating, these two faces, if you like - on the one hand, the racing driver who was determined to do anything, and on the other, a shy, almost reserved private individual who put the welfare of his fellow countrymen above all else. The country was in a bad way back then. Every fortnight, Senna gave them hope that life could be better."



"All these facets really fascinated me. And I wasn't the only one: I often saw people meet him, even those who had nothing to do with racing, and were mesmerised by those eyes, by that profound nature, by that magnetic manner. That is charisma, that is charisma, that is the basis for today's legend."



"Of course, Senna realised himself as a racing driver in all extremity. But at the same time, he decided early on that life can't consist of just grabbing and taking. He built a framework to give a lot back, to use his fame to make the world a better place. That impressed me immensely: that someone would consistently plan to use his popularity for the good of a people. People sensed that this desire comes from deep within."



"What I think is great is that Ayrton Senna has remained present, people around the world have been talking about Senna all these years. The memory of Ayrton is fresh. To this day, all those fans with Senna flags or banners can still be seen at the racetracks, and the stalls selling Senna merchandise are buzzing. Not only in Interlagos. That is unique."