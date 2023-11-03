Daniel Ricciardo on Mexico: "Good for the soul"

Daniel Ricciardo delivered a strong performance in Mexico and was praised for it by Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. This led to new speculation about the Australian switching teams.

Daniel Ricciardo's performance in Mexico not only made a good impression on the AlphaTauri team management. Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko also commented on the fourth place on the grid that the Formula 1 returnee was able to conquer in his second race weekend since his injury break: "That was incredible."

"He really pulled out all the stops, that was a great comeback after his hand injury and a good recommendation for the future," enthused the man from Graz, who was also delighted with Ricciardo's performance in the GP. In seventh place, the 34-year-old Australian scored four important points for his team, while his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda came away empty-handed.

At the same time, Red Bull Racing rookie Sergio "Checo" Pérez once again fell short of expectations, prompting renewed speculation about a possible transfer of Ricciardo to the sister team of AlphaTauri. However, when asked about this, Ricciardo waved it off: "I haven't spoken to Red Bull Racing about taking Checo's place next year, my contract for 2024 is with AlphaTauri."

"But for me personally, it was just nice to have a weekend like Mexico, it was good for the soul. It was also important for the team, because the jump from last to eighth place in the constructors' championship was huge. It makes for a very good atmosphere," added the eight-time GP winner.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27.154

05 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33.266

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48.573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, suspension failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02nd Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04 Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 169

07th Leclerc 166

08th Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hulkenberg 9th

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12