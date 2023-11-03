Daniel Ricciardo on Mexico: "Good for the soul"
Daniel Ricciardo's performance in Mexico not only made a good impression on the AlphaTauri team management. Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko also commented on the fourth place on the grid that the Formula 1 returnee was able to conquer in his second race weekend since his injury break: "That was incredible."
"He really pulled out all the stops, that was a great comeback after his hand injury and a good recommendation for the future," enthused the man from Graz, who was also delighted with Ricciardo's performance in the GP. In seventh place, the 34-year-old Australian scored four important points for his team, while his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda came away empty-handed.
At the same time, Red Bull Racing rookie Sergio "Checo" Pérez once again fell short of expectations, prompting renewed speculation about a possible transfer of Ricciardo to the sister team of AlphaTauri. However, when asked about this, Ricciardo waved it off: "I haven't spoken to Red Bull Racing about taking Checo's place next year, my contract for 2024 is with AlphaTauri."
"But for me personally, it was just nice to have a weekend like Mexico, it was good for the soul. It was also important for the team, because the jump from last to eighth place in the constructors' championship was huge. It makes for a very good atmosphere," added the eight-time GP winner.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27.154
05 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33.266
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48.573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, suspension failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02nd Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04 Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 169
07th Leclerc 166
08th Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hulkenberg 9th
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12