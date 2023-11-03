São Paulo Grand Prix: Contract up to and including 2030
50 years ago, Emerson Fittipaldi won the first Brazilian Grand Prix as part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1973. Today, the agreement to organise the traditional race in the Interlagos district of São Paulo has been extended ahead of schedule - Formula 1 will be held on this circuit up to and including 2030.
The Brazilian Grand Prix was held on two circuits as part of the Formula 1 World Championship - in São Paulo and in Rio de Janeiro. The first five rounds of the World Championship and the races in 1979 and 1980 were held at the "Autódromo José Carlos Pace" in Interlagos in São Paulo; the "Autódromo Internacional Nelson Piquet" in Jacarepaguá/Rio de Janeiro was the venue in 1978 and from 1981 to 1989.
From 1990 to 2019, the premier class returned to Interlagos. The race could not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Racing has been back since 2021.
Interlagos has repeatedly provided dramatic races, partly due to the notoriously unpredictable weather. The 2007 World Championship decisions in favour of Kimi Räikkönen (and against McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton) or 2008 in favour of Hamilton, with Ferrari driver Felipe Massa losing out, are unforgettable.
As part of the new five-year contract, São Paulo mayor Ricardo Nunes has given a guarantee that the ageing racing facility will continue to be modernised.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali: "I am delighted that Formula 1 will be able to enjoy the unrivalled atmosphere of São Paulo. Brazil has a rich racing tradition and this iconic circuit is a favourite with fans and drivers alike."
Here in our overview, we show you how long the agreements to host Formula 1 World Championship races in the various countries have been in place.
Formula 1 GP: duration of the contracts
Bahrain 2036
Saudi Arabia 2030
Australia 2037
Japan 2024
China 2025
USA (Miami) 2031
Italy (Imola) 2026
Monaco 2025
Canada 2031
Spain 2026
Austria 2030
Great Britain 2024
Hungary 2032
Belgium 2025
Netherlands 2025
Italy (Monza) 2025
Azerbaijan 2026
Singapore 2028
USA (Austin) 2026
Mexico 2025
Brazil 2030
USA (Las Vegas) 2032
Qatar 2032
Abu Dhabi 2030