São Paulo Grand Prix: Contract up to and including 2030

The contract to organise a São Paulo Grand Prix has been extended ahead of schedule by five years - the Autódromo José Carlos Pace will host the race up to and including the 2030 World Championship round.

50 years ago, Emerson Fittipaldi won the first Brazilian Grand Prix as part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1973. Today, the agreement to organise the traditional race in the Interlagos district of São Paulo has been extended ahead of schedule - Formula 1 will be held on this circuit up to and including 2030.

The Brazilian Grand Prix was held on two circuits as part of the Formula 1 World Championship - in São Paulo and in Rio de Janeiro. The first five rounds of the World Championship and the races in 1979 and 1980 were held at the "Autódromo José Carlos Pace" in Interlagos in São Paulo; the "Autódromo Internacional Nelson Piquet" in Jacarepaguá/Rio de Janeiro was the venue in 1978 and from 1981 to 1989.

From 1990 to 2019, the premier class returned to Interlagos. The race could not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Racing has been back since 2021.

Interlagos has repeatedly provided dramatic races, partly due to the notoriously unpredictable weather. The 2007 World Championship decisions in favour of Kimi Räikkönen (and against McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton) or 2008 in favour of Hamilton, with Ferrari driver Felipe Massa losing out, are unforgettable.

As part of the new five-year contract, São Paulo mayor Ricardo Nunes has given a guarantee that the ageing racing facility will continue to be modernised.



Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali: "I am delighted that Formula 1 will be able to enjoy the unrivalled atmosphere of São Paulo. Brazil has a rich racing tradition and this iconic circuit is a favourite with fans and drivers alike."



Here in our overview, we show you how long the agreements to host Formula 1 World Championship races in the various countries have been in place.





Formula 1 GP: duration of the contracts

Bahrain 2036

Saudi Arabia 2030

Australia 2037

Japan 2024

China 2025

USA (Miami) 2031

Italy (Imola) 2026

Monaco 2025

Canada 2031

Spain 2026

Austria 2030

Great Britain 2024

Hungary 2032

Belgium 2025

Netherlands 2025

Italy (Monza) 2025

Azerbaijan 2026

Singapore 2028

USA (Austin) 2026

Mexico 2025

Brazil 2030

USA (Las Vegas) 2032

Qatar 2032

Abu Dhabi 2030