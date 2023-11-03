Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "Only fools are optimists"
Last year, George Russell claimed the first and only victory of the season for the Mercedes team in Brazil, and this year the Mercedes works team has travelled to the Interlagos circuit with good cards. Lewis Hamilton took second place at the most recent GP in Mexico.
The seven-time world champion had already crossed the finish line in second place in Austin, but subsequently lost his podium place again because the floor pan on his car was too worn and no longer complied with the rules. Nevertheless, the good form was clearly recognisable and also promising with a view to the race weekend in São Paulo.
Nevertheless, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff does not want to fuel hopes ahead of the start of the race weekend, cautioning in response to the question of whether Mercedes can fight for victory in Brazil. "I don't know. If I'm too optimistic here... Only fools are optimists. I prefer not to get carried away, to do the best possible job and to create a good starting position in qualifying. Then hopefully we can challenge Max Verstappen."
"We now have the last of three consecutive race weekends and we have made good progress recently. But our car is still difficult to master at times. We will now try to start the weekend at Interlagos with a good basis and then see what we can achieve with it," added the Viennese driver.
Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h
02. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec
03. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124
04. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27.154
05 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33.266
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020
07. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570
08. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48.573
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208
12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676
15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597
Out
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, suspension failure
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, accident
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02nd Pérez 240
03. Hamilton 220
04 Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 169
07th Leclerc 166
08th Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hulkenberg 9th
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12