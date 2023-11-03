Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "Only fools are optimists"

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was delighted with Lewis Hamilton's second place in Mexico. The Briton was already fast in Austin. The Viennese nevertheless warns against being too optimistic.

Last year, George Russell claimed the first and only victory of the season for the Mercedes team in Brazil, and this year the Mercedes works team has travelled to the Interlagos circuit with good cards. Lewis Hamilton took second place at the most recent GP in Mexico.

The seven-time world champion had already crossed the finish line in second place in Austin, but subsequently lost his podium place again because the floor pan on his car was too worn and no longer complied with the rules. Nevertheless, the good form was clearly recognisable and also promising with a view to the race weekend in São Paulo.

Nevertheless, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff does not want to fuel hopes ahead of the start of the race weekend, cautioning in response to the question of whether Mercedes can fight for victory in Brazil. "I don't know. If I'm too optimistic here... Only fools are optimists. I prefer not to get carried away, to do the best possible job and to create a good starting position in qualifying. Then hopefully we can challenge Max Verstappen."

"We now have the last of three consecutive race weekends and we have made good progress recently. But our car is still difficult to master at times. We will now try to start the weekend at Interlagos with a good basis and then see what we can achieve with it," added the Viennese driver.

Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 2:02:30.814 h

02. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +13.875 sec

03. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +23.124

04. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +27.154

05 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +33.266

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +41.020

07. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +41.570

08. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +43.104

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +48.573

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:02.879 min

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:06.208

12th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:18.982

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:20.309

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:21.676

15th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:25.597

Out

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, retirement

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, suspension failure

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, accident





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 491 points

02nd Pérez 240

03. Hamilton 220

04 Sainz 183

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 169

07th Leclerc 166

08th Russell 151

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14th Bottas 10

15th Hulkenberg 9th

16th Tsunoda 8

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21st Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 731 points

02. Mercedes 371

03. Ferrari 349

04. McLaren 256

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 16

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12