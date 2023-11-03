Charles Leclerc: "Senna is my only role model"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Charles Leclerc made it clear at the FIA press conference in Brazil that he is not expecting any miracles at the race weekend in Interlagos. The pole setter from Austin and Mexico explained that his Ferrari is currently not in a position to turn first places on the grid into victories. The Monegasque emphasised that he lacks the necessary race pace.
But even though the 26-year-old is starting the 20th race weekend of the season with modest expectations, there is no shortage of highlights. The current seventh-placed driver in the world championship experienced a special moment on the Tuesday before the race. He visited the foundation of three-time champion Ayrton Senna in São Paulo. On Thursday, he spoke enthusiastically about the experience.
"Ayrton Senna is my only role model. And the foundation and the Senna family invited me to São Paulo. So I had the opportunity to see one of his racing cars. There were also a few of the helmets he used," reported Leclerc.
The five-time GP winner continued: "It was really emotional, I was given a very warm welcome and Viviane (Ayrton's sister) told me lots of stories about the helmets and cars. That was a very special experience for me."
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 5 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 491 points
02 Pérez 240
03 Hamilton 220
04 Sainz 183
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 169
07th Leclerc 166
08th Russell 151
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14th Bottas 10
15th Hulkenberg 9th
16th Tsunoda 8
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21st Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 731 points
02. Mercedes 371
03. Ferrari 349
04. McLaren 256
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 16
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12