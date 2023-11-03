Charles Leclerc: "Senna is my only role model"

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc used the days before the start of the race weekend in São Paulo to visit the Senna Foundation, which had invited the 26-year-old from Monte Carlo.

Charles Leclerc made it clear at the FIA press conference in Brazil that he is not expecting any miracles at the race weekend in Interlagos. The pole setter from Austin and Mexico explained that his Ferrari is currently not in a position to turn first places on the grid into victories. The Monegasque emphasised that he lacks the necessary race pace.

But even though the 26-year-old is starting the 20th race weekend of the season with modest expectations, there is no shortage of highlights. The current seventh-placed driver in the world championship experienced a special moment on the Tuesday before the race. He visited the foundation of three-time champion Ayrton Senna in São Paulo. On Thursday, he spoke enthusiastically about the experience.

"Ayrton Senna is my only role model. And the foundation and the Senna family invited me to São Paulo. So I had the opportunity to see one of his racing cars. There were also a few of the helmets he used," reported Leclerc.

The five-time GP winner continued: "It was really emotional, I was given a very warm welcome and Viviane (Ayrton's sister) told me lots of stories about the helmets and cars. That was a very special experience for me."

