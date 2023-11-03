FP1 Brazil: Ferrari top, Max Verstappen in P16

The only free practice session in São Paulo ended with Ferrari star Carlos Sainz setting the fastest time. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez were only on the hard tyres and finished far down the timesheet.

The GP teams and their stars were greeted by a partly cloudy sky and an outside temperature of 29 degrees Celsius for the first free practice session. The track had heated up to 41 degrees by the start of the session. The weather experts put the probability of rain at 20 per cent, but the weather can change quickly at Interlagos. This was not the only reason why the track filled up quickly after Max Verstappen took to the track first.

The fact that this session was the only free practice session before qualifying for Sunday's GP also meant that the championship contenders quickly went on the hunt for data. Williams rookie Logan Sargeant was the last to leave the pits; all the other drivers had already completed at least one timed lap by this point.

After the first ten minutes, Verstappen was the fastest driver on the Brazilian track. With a time of 1:13.138 minutes, he was only 25 thousandths faster than his team-mate Sergio Pérez. Fernando Alonso, who finished third, was already more than seven tenths off the three-time champion's best time.

Behind Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hülkenberg, Yuki Tsunoda and Lewis Hamilton completed the timesheet. However, the latter soon improved to third place behind the Red Bull Racing duo, who were almost three tenths faster. Hamilton's team-mate George Russell followed suit and lined up behind the seven-time world champion.

After ten more minutes, the Red Bull Racing duo were still in front, but Russell had now reduced the gap to just 66 thousandths. Alonso, who had slipped to sixth position, had to pit on the instructions of the Aston Martin team because his left rear tyre was flat.

On the other side of the feel-good scale was Tsunoda, who set a new benchmark for the rest of the field with a time of 1:12.802 minutes after 22 minutes. However, the Japanese rider was the only one on the medium-hard tyres at this point, with the rest of the field still on the hard compound.

Russell did the same as Tsunoda and also went out on the yellow tyres five minutes before half-time. Ricciardo, on the other hand, had to hold out because his underfloor had to be repaired on the right-hand side.

The AlphaTauri star was still in the pits when George Russell took the lead shortly before half-time with a 1:11.865 minutes. He was followed by Alonso, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Pérez, Hamilton, Norris, Leclerc, Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz in the other top 10 places ahead of Oscar Piastri, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Ocon, Bottas, Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Sargeant, Guanyu Zhou and Kevin Magnussen.

Hülkenberg and Norris caused a moment of shock: the former was travelling at creep speed when Norris started to overtake before turn 12, causing the two GP racers to come into contact - but without any technical consequences. However, the stewards announced an investigation into the scene.

Whilst Russell was able to hold on to the lead, the two Haas drivers got behind the Briton from the Mercedes team. Both had fitted the soft tyres. Albon also had the fastest tyre compound and moved up to third place behind Hülkenberg.

Stroll finished fourth on the medium-hard tyres ahead of Magnussen, Alonso, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Pérez, Bottas, Gasly, Ocon, Hamilton, Zhou, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Piastri, Ricciardo and Sargeant. Alonso, Verstappen, Pérez, Leclerc and Sainz were the only drivers in the field who were only on the hard tyres for the first 50 minutes.

Although Hülkenberg was also able to celebrate second place on the time monitor five minutes before the end of the session, the German was not without worries as he reported that he had run out of power after a wild ride over the kerbs in the fourth corner.

The competition was not distracted by this, several drivers completed a lap on the soft tyres at the end and Sainz took the lead ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc with a time of 1:11.732 minutes. Sainz was delighted to set the fastest time, with Leclerc, Russell, Hülkenberg, Albon, Stroll, Gasly, Zhou, Sargeant and Magnussen following in the other top 10 positions. Verstappen, who had only used the hard tyres, finished 16th.

1st practice, Interlagos

01. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.732 min

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.108 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.133

04. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0.196

05 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.312

06 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.404

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.452

08 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.749

09. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.847

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.860

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.883

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.906

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.982

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1.046

15th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.047

16th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +1.061

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.280

18th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +1.324

19th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.897

20th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.106