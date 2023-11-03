Qualifying São Paulo: Max Verstappen takes pole

The GP stars were allowed to start qualifying for the São Paulo GP on Sunday on a dry track, but they had to wait 15 minutes because the start of the session was delayed. The reason for this was cleaning work on the track on which the Brazilian Porsche series were racing. The GP stars lined up in the pit lane and the 4.309-kilometre track filled up quickly when the session finally got underway.

Champion Max Verstappen complained after the first fast lap: "My car is bouncing like a kangaroo, it's the same problem as in Mexico." The scrutineers Gerd Ennser, Loic Bacquelaine, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Luciano Burti announced the first post-session investigation after just five minutes. The reason for this was George Russell's sneaky drive at the exit of the pit lane, where Pierre Gasly was held up. "My God, that was dangerous," radioed the Alpine driver.

After the first run, the order was Charles Leclerc ahead of Oscar Piastri, Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo. In the other positions were Nico Hülkenberg, Guanyu Zhou, Kevin Magnussen, Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon, who had to improve in order to make it into Q2.

Leclerc, who topped the timesheets with 1:10.472 minutes, and Piastri, who was 47 thousandths of a second behind in second place, ultimately decided not to start a final Q1 time chase. George Russell improved the Q1 best time to 1:10.340 min, while the session was over for Tsunoda (P16), Ricciardo (P17), Bottas (P18), Sargeant (P19) and Zhou (P20).

Tsunoda complained on the radio that he had been held up by Hamilton. However, the replay of the footage showed a scene in which the Japanese driver was blocked by Pierre Gasly. However, race control announced a different scene for possible blocking, which had occurred between GAsly and Ocon. There was no good news from the stewards for Stroll either, who was the focus of the stewards' attention for exceeding the maximum time limit.

Costly mistake by Alex Albon

Due to the threat of rain, the track also filled up quickly in Q2. And Verstappen set the first lap time of the second qualifying segment with 1:10.162 minutes. After the first attempt, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Hülkenberg and Magnussen were in danger of not making it through to Q3. Verstappen took first position ahead of Norris, Piastri, Pérez, Stroll, Hamilton, Ocon, Gasly, Albon and Alonso.

However, there was still enough time to secure progression and the two Haas drivers lined up in 8th and 9th positions after the first fast lap, with the German leading the way. Four minutes before the end of Q2, Norris took the lead with a time of 1:10.021 minutes ahead of Verstappen, Pérez, Alonso, Sainz, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Stroll, Hülkenberg, Ocon, Magnussen, Gasly and Albon.

As in Mexico, the latter was stripped of a good Q2 lap time because he had exceeded the track limits. Norris remained the fastest, Verstappen, Pérez, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell and Piastri also made it into Q3, while qualifying was over for Hülkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Magnussen and Albon.

Thunderstorm shortens the time chase

Threatening rain clouds gathered over the track before the final qualifying segment started and the spectators prepared for the rain. The GP stars once again lined up at the end of the pit lane as the first drops of rain began to fall on the twelfth corner. Despite this, all ten drivers were able to complete a first timed lap on the soft slicks. However, it was a little too late for Piastri, who was the last to go out, as he slid off the track and had to return to the pits. Sainz also took a spin, but made it over the line and into eighth place.

The order after the first attempt was Verstappen ahead of Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Sainz, Pérez and Piastri. All the drivers then headed for the pits and the sky turned black, prompting Fernando Alonso to radio: "It's night." The wind picked up and race control decided to interrupt the session with just under four minutes to go. After the weather got worse and worse, the decision was made to declare qualifying over.

Verstappen said after qualifying: "We didn't know when the rain was coming. It's crazy though, Charles and I were just discussing it, our laps felt terrible because the wind changed and got stronger. We lost a lot of time because of that and it all became very hectic."

Looking ahead to the race, the Dutchman said: "Everyone seems to be very close together. You can see that in qualifying and I expect the same in the race. As always, it will be all about tyre degradation. We didn't manage that so well last year, but it should be better this time."

Leclerc was pleased: "The sprint format works well for us. But to be honest, I've never experienced anything like today in my entire career. From the fourth corner onwards, the car was extremely difficult to drive. There was no grip, even though it wasn't raining. I thought about turning back into the pits. Second place was a nice surprise. But it was very strange out there on the track today."

For his part, Stroll explained: "The car felt good throughout the session. Q3 was quite tricky and my lap was really bad. I didn't get a few apexes right and struggled with wheel lock. But in the end it was enough for third place, which was really good."

GP qualifying, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590

07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275