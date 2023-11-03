Max Verstappen in pole position in Brazil: shouting on the radio

Great performance by three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen in the final practice session for the traditional Brazilian GP, which has been called the São Paulo Grand Prix for several years now.

The Red Bull Racing ace claimed his 31st pole position in the premier class, his eleventh this season (a new personal record) and his second in Brazil since 2019. For his Red Bull Racing team, it is the 94th pole in Formula 1 and the 13th this season, as well as the fourth in Brazil (2011, 2013, 2019, 2023).

After the thrilling qualifying session, the 26-year-old Dutchman is amazed at how it all unfolded and explains: "The gaps were very small at first, which is something we're often used to here. But everyone was using tyre sets like crazy to get one lap further."

"The sky didn't go dark, it went black! I knew that when that happened, it was all over. My lap was shocking, really bad, I was just sliding and shouting on the radio. I didn't understand what was going on with the car. But that was the wind before the big rain came. I've never experienced the balance of the car being upset like that before."



"Before that, the car wasn't so good, the car was bouncing far too much on the waves of the circuit. But we were fast. In the end, we also had a bit of luck because not everyone was able to perform perfectly."



"Let's see what the weather brings tomorrow. But the field will also be close together in the sprint quali. But then the riders will no longer have the opportunity to use up so many sets of tyres."





GP qualifying, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590

07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275







