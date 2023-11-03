Charles Leclerc, Ferrari/2nd: "That was totally crazy"

Second place on the grid for the São Paulo Grand Prix for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque is only beaten by Max Verstappen and says: "I've never experienced anything like today."

Charles Leclerc's face after the thrilling final practice session for the traditional Interlagos GP says it all: complete disbelief. The Ferrari driver takes second place on the grid, but that's not what makes the five-time GP winner so astonished. Rather, it's the crazy conditions at Interlagos.

"Q1 went very well, only one set of tyres needed, excellent car balance. In Q2 I drove a safety lap, that was enough. In Q3, the wind change was completely crazy, the car had zero grip. It felt like the track was wet, but it was dry. Only because of the wind!"

"I wanted to get out, I thought I was definitely last, but then I was second. I was flat, I never thought that was possible. I've never experienced anything like today, it was completely crazy."

"It wouldn't have been enough for pole against Max today anyway. So I'm very happy with this result."



What are Leclerc's expectations for the Grand Prix on Sunday? "It's very difficult to judge, because we didn't gain much insight in just one free practice session. My gut feeling is not bad, but I don't think it will be enough to win. In any case, we have a good starting position and I want to capitalise on that on Sunday."





GP qualifying, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590

07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275