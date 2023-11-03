Charles Leclerc, Ferrari/2nd: "That was totally crazy"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Charles Leclerc's face after the thrilling final practice session for the traditional Interlagos GP says it all: complete disbelief. The Ferrari driver takes second place on the grid, but that's not what makes the five-time GP winner so astonished. Rather, it's the crazy conditions at Interlagos.
"Q1 went very well, only one set of tyres needed, excellent car balance. In Q2 I drove a safety lap, that was enough. In Q3, the wind change was completely crazy, the car had zero grip. It felt like the track was wet, but it was dry. Only because of the wind!"
"I wanted to get out, I thought I was definitely last, but then I was second. I was flat, I never thought that was possible. I've never experienced anything like today, it was completely crazy."
"It wouldn't have been enough for pole against Max today anyway. So I'm very happy with this result."
What are Leclerc's expectations for the Grand Prix on Sunday? "It's very difficult to judge, because we didn't gain much insight in just one free practice session. My gut feeling is not bad, but I don't think it will be enough to win. In any case, we have a good starting position and I want to capitalise on that on Sunday."
GP qualifying, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021
03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387
05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590
07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840
16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275