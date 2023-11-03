Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/3rd): Everything is chaotic
25-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll's fastest time in the São Paulo quali was enough to secure third place on the grid for the traditional race in Interlagos, the furthest forward we have seen Stroll since his sensational pole in Istanbul in 2020.
The 140-time GP participant put in a very good performance - as he often does in adverse conditions - and also outpaced his team-mate Fernando Alonso.
Stroll explains: "It was all very chaotic. We all knew the rain was coming, but I didn't expect what happened next. My Formula 1 car has never felt so strange right at the end. I would never say that it was a good lap at the end, but for reasons I don't quite understand, it was enough for third place, unbelievable."
"I had the impression all day that we were more competitive here than in Mexico. I already felt very comfortable in the car in the first practice session, the lap times were right. The handling is much better than in the recent races, and when the car balance is right, you automatically build up more confidence in the car and then it's easier to set fast laps."
"As far as the race is concerned, I'm keeping my feet firmly on the ground. We made the best of our opportunities today and we can be proud of that. But of course we know that we are not third here."
Stroll's best qualifying results:
Istanbul 2020: Pole position
Monza 2017: 2nd place.
Hungary 2020: 3rd place.
Brazil 2023: 3.
Spain 2020: 5.
USA 2022: 5.
Saudi Arabia 2023: 5.
Spain 2023: 5.
GP qualifying, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021
03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387
05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590
07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840
16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275