Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/3rd): Everything is chaotic

P3 on the grid for Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll in qualifying for the São Paulo Grand Prix. The current eleventh-placed driver in the world championship is very happy after the final practice session: "Finally everything went well."

25-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll's fastest time in the São Paulo quali was enough to secure third place on the grid for the traditional race in Interlagos, the furthest forward we have seen Stroll since his sensational pole in Istanbul in 2020.

The 140-time GP participant put in a very good performance - as he often does in adverse conditions - and also outpaced his team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Stroll explains: "It was all very chaotic. We all knew the rain was coming, but I didn't expect what happened next. My Formula 1 car has never felt so strange right at the end. I would never say that it was a good lap at the end, but for reasons I don't quite understand, it was enough for third place, unbelievable."

"I had the impression all day that we were more competitive here than in Mexico. I already felt very comfortable in the car in the first practice session, the lap times were right. The handling is much better than in the recent races, and when the car balance is right, you automatically build up more confidence in the car and then it's easier to set fast laps."



"As far as the race is concerned, I'm keeping my feet firmly on the ground. We made the best of our opportunities today and we can be proud of that. But of course we know that we are not third here."





Stroll's best qualifying results:

Istanbul 2020: Pole position

Monza 2017: 2nd place.

Hungary 2020: 3rd place.

Brazil 2023: 3.

Spain 2020: 5.

USA 2022: 5.

Saudi Arabia 2023: 5.

Spain 2023: 5.





GP qualifying, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590

07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275





