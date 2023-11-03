Nico Hülkenberg (11th): "It remains difficult for us"

Qualifying for the GP in São Paulo ended in Q2 for Nico Hülkenberg. The German from the Haas team missed out on the top 10 segment by 0.172 seconds. He had to settle for eleventh place.

Nico Hülkenberg was just 0.172 seconds short of making it into Q3 in qualifying for Sunday's GP in Brazil. The Haas driver had to settle for eleventh place, but was quite happy with it, as he explained afterwards: "I don't think you could have expected that. If someone had offered me that before the weekend, I would definitely have taken it."

The German, who had an unpleasant encounter with Lando Norris' McLaren racer in free practice, which had no consequences, added: "Of course it looked even better in practice with fourth place, but that was because many drivers didn't use the soft tyres."

And looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, Hülkenberg warned: "It remains difficult for us, because in the sprint shootout I first have to get to grips with the medium tyres in Q1 and Q2. Let's see how that goes. But I actually feel quite comfortable in the car, very comfortable on the track and in Brazil anyway. From that point of view, it fits."

When asked whether he would like to see rain in the race, the blonde replied: "It can be good when it rains, but it can also be very tricky. It's a bit unpredictable every time. You have to find a good rhythm and hit the lines, so it's not a sure-fire success. But I wouldn't mind a bit of weather chaos."

GP qualifying, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590

07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275