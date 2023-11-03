Nico Hülkenberg (11th): "It remains difficult for us"
Nico Hülkenberg was just 0.172 seconds short of making it into Q3 in qualifying for Sunday's GP in Brazil. The Haas driver had to settle for eleventh place, but was quite happy with it, as he explained afterwards: "I don't think you could have expected that. If someone had offered me that before the weekend, I would definitely have taken it."
The German, who had an unpleasant encounter with Lando Norris' McLaren racer in free practice, which had no consequences, added: "Of course it looked even better in practice with fourth place, but that was because many drivers didn't use the soft tyres."
And looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, Hülkenberg warned: "It remains difficult for us, because in the sprint shootout I first have to get to grips with the medium tyres in Q1 and Q2. Let's see how that goes. But I actually feel quite comfortable in the car, very comfortable on the track and in Brazil anyway. From that point of view, it fits."
When asked whether he would like to see rain in the race, the blonde replied: "It can be good when it rains, but it can also be very tricky. It's a bit unpredictable every time. You have to find a good rhythm and hit the lines, so it's not a sure-fire success. But I wouldn't mind a bit of weather chaos."
GP qualifying, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021
03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387
05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590
07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840
16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275