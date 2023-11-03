Fernando Alonso (4th): "We needed that now"

Fernando Alonso had already announced before the start of the Brazil weekend that he would do better than last time. With fourth place in qualifying, he secured himself a good starting position for Sunday's race.

After two zero laps in a row, Fernando Alonso announced before the start of the race weekend in São Paulo: "I think we're going to have a good weekend here." And the two-time champion from the Aston Martin team was proved right. He only finished the only free practice session in eleventh place on the timesheets.

In qualifying, however, the Formula 1 veteran made it into Q3 as fourth fastest in the middle segment. He also finished the final time chase in fourth position, directly behind his team-mate Lance Stroll, who lapped the 4.309-kilometre track 43 thousandths faster than the Spaniard when it mattered most.

"We needed that now. In the last two races we experimented a bit and I had to start from the pit lane and all that. So we need a good result with both cars to give the team some hope and to show that we have figured some things out and are competitive. This result proves that we know what we're doing and I'm happy with that," explained Alonso after the work was done.

And the 32-time GP winner added: "I'm hoping for a smooth weekend and to have a good Saturday with the shootout and the sprint. We obviously have a good starting position for the race on Sunday. Maybe there will be no more rain, according to the forecast it should only rain today. I hope that we will have a sunny Saturday so that the fans can enjoy it a bit more."

GP qualifying, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590

07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275