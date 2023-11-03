Fernando Alonso (4th): "We needed that now"
After two zero laps in a row, Fernando Alonso announced before the start of the race weekend in São Paulo: "I think we're going to have a good weekend here." And the two-time champion from the Aston Martin team was proved right. He only finished the only free practice session in eleventh place on the timesheets.
In qualifying, however, the Formula 1 veteran made it into Q3 as fourth fastest in the middle segment. He also finished the final time chase in fourth position, directly behind his team-mate Lance Stroll, who lapped the 4.309-kilometre track 43 thousandths faster than the Spaniard when it mattered most.
"We needed that now. In the last two races we experimented a bit and I had to start from the pit lane and all that. So we need a good result with both cars to give the team some hope and to show that we have figured some things out and are competitive. This result proves that we know what we're doing and I'm happy with that," explained Alonso after the work was done.
And the 32-time GP winner added: "I'm hoping for a smooth weekend and to have a good Saturday with the shootout and the sprint. We obviously have a good starting position for the race on Sunday. Maybe there will be no more rain, according to the forecast it should only rain today. I hope that we will have a sunny Saturday so that the fans can enjoy it a bit more."
GP qualifying, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021
03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387
05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590
07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840
16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275