Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 5th place never feels good
Lewis Hamilton has driven some of his most outstanding races at Interlagos. He was on pole here three times (2012, 2016, 2018), he became world champion here in 2008, he won three times (2016, 2018, 2021).
And a year ago, his team-mate George Russell finished on top here, Mercedes obviously strong in Brazil. Hamilton was confident on Thursday: "We should be competitive here."
But then everything went haywire in the final practice session for the São Paulo Grand Prix: First came the wind, then the rain, and then the FIA decided - qualifying could not continue, red flag, and it would not be resumed either, because a storm of doomsday class descended over the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.
At the front, once again: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), then Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. Aston Martin showed a good sense of timing - at the perfect time on the track, resulting in grid positions 3 (Lance Stroll) and 4 (Fernando Alonso).
In the end, Mercedes finished 5th (Lewis Hamilton) and 6th (George Russell).
The face of 103-time GP winner Hamilton said it all: more could have been possible on this day.
Lewis explained: "We're fifth, fifth never feels good. I did what I could. Hopefully we'll have a better race."
"I felt we had decent speed, but generally we were a few tenths behind the fastest guys. In the end, we didn't get it perfectly right. Under normal circumstances, we should be a little further up the field."
GP qualifying, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021
03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387
05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590
07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840
16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275