Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 5th place never feels good

Some fans and experts had seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton on their list for pole in Brazil. But things turned out differently. Hamilton looks dejected after setting the fifth-fastest time.

Lewis Hamilton has driven some of his most outstanding races at Interlagos. He was on pole here three times (2012, 2016, 2018), he became world champion here in 2008, he won three times (2016, 2018, 2021).

And a year ago, his team-mate George Russell finished on top here, Mercedes obviously strong in Brazil. Hamilton was confident on Thursday: "We should be competitive here."

But then everything went haywire in the final practice session for the São Paulo Grand Prix: First came the wind, then the rain, and then the FIA decided - qualifying could not continue, red flag, and it would not be resumed either, because a storm of doomsday class descended over the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

At the front, once again: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), then Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. Aston Martin showed a good sense of timing - at the perfect time on the track, resulting in grid positions 3 (Lance Stroll) and 4 (Fernando Alonso).



In the end, Mercedes finished 5th (Lewis Hamilton) and 6th (George Russell).



The face of 103-time GP winner Hamilton said it all: more could have been possible on this day.



Lewis explained: "We're fifth, fifth never feels good. I did what I could. Hopefully we'll have a better race."



"I felt we had decent speed, but generally we were a few tenths behind the fastest guys. In the end, we didn't get it perfectly right. Under normal circumstances, we should be a little further up the field."





GP qualifying, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590

07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275



