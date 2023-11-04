GP in São Paulo: 3 drivers with grid position penalties

Three and a half hours after the end of qualifying in São Paulo, it was clear that three drivers would have to move down two positions on the grid. George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are affected.

A new rule has been introduced ahead of the race weekend in Brazil to avoid blockages at the exit of the pit lane. This means that GP stars are allowed to drive slowly out of the pit lane up to the second safety car line in order to create a gap to the car in front. However, the drivers are obliged to move to the left-hand side as far as possible so as not to hinder the drivers behind.

In qualifying for the GP on Sunday, several scenes caused protests and after the race, several drivers had to explain themselves to the stewards Gerd Ennser, Loic Bacquelaine, Vitantonio Liuzzi and Luciano Burti and three drivers were given a grid penalty because of the new rule.

Both Mercedes driver George Russell and Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have to move back two positions on the grid on Sunday because they did not move all the way to the left during their crawl.

For last year's winner Russell, this means that he has to start the 20th race of the season from 8th on the grid instead of 6th. Ocon drops from 12th on the grid to 14th and his team-mate and compatriot from 13th to 15th.

Starting grid GP, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590*

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562*

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567*

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275

* Penalty of two positions