Fred Vasseur: "Are competitive on one lap"

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished qualifying in Interlagos in 2nd and 8th place, with the Spaniard moving up one position. Team Principal Fred Vasseur is satisfied.

Charles Leclerc said after qualifying on Friday in São Paulo, which he finished second fastest, that his lap felt terrible. Nevertheless, the Monegasque was able to secure a place on the front row of the grid, much to the delight of team boss Fred Vasseur.

His team-mate Carlos Sainz was unlucky, he was one of the last drivers to tackle the first and only Q3 attempt before the thunderstorm and struggled with the wind, which quickly became stronger before the big downpour. Small consolation: because Mercedes star George Russell was penalised two positions for blocking the exit of the pit lane, he was allowed to start from 7th on the grid.

Team Principal Fred Vasseur summarised: "Qualifying was fiercely contested right up to Q3. In the final segment, the rain played its part in the result. But once again, we showed that we are competitive on a fast lap."

And the Frenchman emphasised: "The position of our pit in the pit lane was a disadvantage in Q3, because there was a whole row of cars in front of us, so the drivers struggled to get the tyres up to temperature."

"Everyone was only able to complete one fast lap and Charles did very well to secure a place on the front row of the grid. The fact that he had the feeling that his lap was not good when he crossed the finish line is proof of the difficult conditions that prevailed," praised Vasseur. At the same time, he explained: "Carlos' lap was not quite as good, which is why he finished eighth in qualifying."

And the 56-year-old added: "We will now concentrate on the sprint, where we will have the chance to see the car in race trim for the first time. Performance in the race has been one of our weaknesses in recent races."

Starting grid GP, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590*

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562*

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567*

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275

* Penalty of two positions