Lando Norris: "Car was fast enough for pole"

Lando Norris showed strong pace in qualifying for the race in São Paulo. The Briton from the McLaren team was all the more annoyed about missing out on pole position. At least he can move up one position.

Lando Norris was one of the fastest drivers in qualifying for the Interlagos GP at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace. The McLaren driver managed to set the fastest Q2 lap. And if you add up his best sector times from the first two qualifying segments, he was even faster than pole setter Max Verstappen.

However, he was unable to realise the potential of his Papaya racer at the crucial moment. This was not least due to the fact that he was not on track in time for the start of Q3, as team boss Andrea Stella also emphasised: "We were not at the front of the group of cars that went out, and the time at which you were on track became the decisive factor for success due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions."

Norris himself explained: "Qualifying felt great, the car was outstanding. It was easily fast enough for pole. But you have to get a good lap in Q3 to do that, and I didn't. That's why I'm pretty disappointed."

"We were very strong in the dry, but when the rain came, I didn't manage to do a good job. It's also very disappointing for the team, because we missed a great opportunity. It was a difficult start to the weekend," sighed the Briton, who set the seventh-fastest Q3 lap but was allowed to start from sixth on the grid because George Russell was penalised two positions.

The Mercedes driver blocked some of his opponents at the exit of the pit lane because he did not move far enough to the left. In doing so, he violated the new rule that was introduced before the weekend in Brazil.

Starting grid GP, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590*

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562*

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567*

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275

* Penalty of two positions