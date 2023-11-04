Christian Horner: "Verstappen only had one chance"

Whether it's sun or rain, whether it's a downpour or a storm, there is one constant - world champion Max Verstappen can be relied on. As a huge thunderstorm approached the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, the 26-year-old Dutchman kept his nerve and delivered his performance to the point.

The three-time Formula 1 champion thus claimed his 31st pole position in the premier class, his eleventh this season (after Bahrain, Australia, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Japan and Qatar) and his second in Brazil since 2019.

For his Red Bull Racing team, it is the 94th pole in Formula 1 and the 13th this season, plus the fourth in Brazil (2011, 2013, 2019, 2023), two by Sebastian Vettel and two by Max Verstappen.

RBR Team Principal Christian Horner: "Qualifying was dominated by the weather and ultimately even cancelled because of it. Max drove consistently well in different conditions, just as we know he can."



"As the sky got darker and darker, we knew for sure that there was only one attempt and everything had to go right. But Max delivered, once again."



"As for Pérez, who set the ninth-fastest time, the Mexican was a little unlucky. He ran into the yellow flag that was shown because of Piastri's slip. The rain came before he could make another attempt. But we are sure he can make up places in the race."





GP qualifying, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590

07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275





