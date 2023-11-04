Mika Häkkinen: Two drivers can beat Verstappen
Mika Häkkinen has had a splendid GP career: 161 world championship appearances, 20 victories, world champion in 1998 and 1999 with McLaren-Mercedes. Today, the 55-year-old Finn works as a brand ambassador for Unibet, Formula 1 and Johnnie Walker, among others.
Before the sprint weekend in São Paulo, Häkkinen said the following about Max Verstappen and his fantastic GP season with 16 wins (out of 19 world championship races): "I only see two drivers who have the stature to prevent Verstappen from winning - Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris."
At that time, however, Häkkinen did not yet know that Hamilton would only finish fifth in the turbulent qualifying session for the São Paulo GP and Norris only seventh. A difficult starting position for the world championship race.
Häkkinen explains his choice as follows: "For me, Max is the favourite for win number 17 this season, but Lewis and Lando are in blistering form, so I think they are the most likely to give Verstappen a run for his money."
"Hamilton and Norris had a fabulous Mexico GP, you can really feel the fire when you watch them. They need to carry that momentum into Brazil."
"It's incredible that Max has been able to win so many races this season. 16 world championship races, that's as many as when I was racing, the whole season! And it doesn't seem to matter which grid position he starts the race from. The car is a terrific all-rounder, capable of winning on almost any track. And Max has the knack of getting the best out of this race car."
GP qualifying, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021
03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387
05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590
07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840
16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275