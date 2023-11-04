Mika Häkkinen: Two drivers can beat Verstappen

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Häkkinen (55) reveals which two Formula 1 drivers are most likely to be able to stand up to Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen.

Mika Häkkinen has had a splendid GP career: 161 world championship appearances, 20 victories, world champion in 1998 and 1999 with McLaren-Mercedes. Today, the 55-year-old Finn works as a brand ambassador for Unibet, Formula 1 and Johnnie Walker, among others.

Before the sprint weekend in São Paulo, Häkkinen said the following about Max Verstappen and his fantastic GP season with 16 wins (out of 19 world championship races): "I only see two drivers who have the stature to prevent Verstappen from winning - Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris."

At that time, however, Häkkinen did not yet know that Hamilton would only finish fifth in the turbulent qualifying session for the São Paulo GP and Norris only seventh. A difficult starting position for the world championship race.

Häkkinen explains his choice as follows: "For me, Max is the favourite for win number 17 this season, but Lewis and Lando are in blistering form, so I think they are the most likely to give Verstappen a run for his money."

"Hamilton and Norris had a fabulous Mexico GP, you can really feel the fire when you watch them. They need to carry that momentum into Brazil."



"It's incredible that Max has been able to win so many races this season. 16 world championship races, that's as many as when I was racing, the whole season! And it doesn't seem to matter which grid position he starts the race from. The car is a terrific all-rounder, capable of winning on almost any track. And Max has the knack of getting the best out of this race car."





GP qualifying, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.727 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.021

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:11.344

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:11.387

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.469

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:11.590

07 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:11.987

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.989

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:12.321

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

11th Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, 1:10.547

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:10.562

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:10.567

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:10.723

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:10.840

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:10.837

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:10.843

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:10.955

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:11.035

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.275