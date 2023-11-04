Shootout in Brazil: action galore in the live ticker

Qualifying for the GP in São Paulo was a tough one. Now it's time for the sprint shootout, the second time chase in Interlagos. Whether Max Verstappen triumphs again can be followed live here in the ticker.

Delays, thunderstorms and penalties - qualifying for the Grand Prix in Brazil provided plenty to discuss on Friday evening. Now the GP stars have to compete again in the time chase: The shootout will show whether Max Verstappen can also secure the best starting position for the sprint. The three-time champion from the Red Bull Racing Team did everything right the day before and took to the track early enough to set a comparatively good lap. Next to him, Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc will start from the front row on Sunday.

By the time the last Q3 participants took to the track, the sky had turned dark, temperatures were plummeting and the wind was getting stronger. This prevented Ferrari star Carlos Sainz from setting a good lap. The Spaniard set the eighth-fastest lap, but moved up one position on the grid for the GP because George Russell received a grid penalty.

The Mercedes star was travelling in creep speed at the exit of the pit lane and was in the way of several opponents because he did not move all the way to the left as prescribed. Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also suffered the same fate, starting from positions 14 and 15 on Sunday.

Whether the losers of the first qualifying session can make amends in the shootout and create a good starting position for the mini-race over 24 laps can be followed here in the live ticker.