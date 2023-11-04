Lando Norris after pole for sprint: "Bad lap"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Flawless performance from Lando Norris in the McLaren: In the short sprint qualifying session (just 48 minutes), the Englishman snatched the best grid position for the sprint race on the Brazilian GP weekend.
On the treacherous Interlagos racetrack in São Paulo, the 23-year-old was 61 thousandths of a second ahead of Max Verstappen. After the thrilling sprint quali, Norris is gobsmacked: "Honestly, it felt like a bad lap and then I was told I had the best time. I was speechless at first."
"I was very angry yesterday. We had the speed to take pole for the Grand Prix, but we didn't make the most of our opportunities. That worked out better today. And it's nice to finally be in front again."
The last time this was the case was in Sochi 2021, when Norris took his first pole in Formula 1.
What chances does Norris reckon he has in the sprint? "It's hard to say. Our car is fast here, but I know that Max will be a damn tough opponent with Red Bull Racing. It won't be easy. But if I get the chance, I obviously want to finally win my first Formula 1 race."
On pole for the sprint
Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2023 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren
All sprint winners
Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes
Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Sprint qualifying, Brazil
01 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:10.622 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.683
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.756
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.857
05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.940
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:11.019
07. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.077
08. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:11.122
09. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.126
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:11.189
11th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:11.727
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:11.752
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:11.822
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.872
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:12.388
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:12.482
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:12.497
19th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:12.525
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:12.615