Lando Norris after pole for sprint: "Bad lap"

Lando Norris sets the fastest time in qualifying for the São Paulo sprint race. The 23-year-old McLaren driver will therefore start Saturday's race from pole position at 19:30 (European time) on 4 November.

Flawless performance from Lando Norris in the McLaren: In the short sprint qualifying session (just 48 minutes), the Englishman snatched the best grid position for the sprint race on the Brazilian GP weekend.

On the treacherous Interlagos racetrack in São Paulo, the 23-year-old was 61 thousandths of a second ahead of Max Verstappen. After the thrilling sprint quali, Norris is gobsmacked: "Honestly, it felt like a bad lap and then I was told I had the best time. I was speechless at first."

"I was very angry yesterday. We had the speed to take pole for the Grand Prix, but we didn't make the most of our opportunities. That worked out better today. And it's nice to finally be in front again."

The last time this was the case was in Sochi 2021, when Norris took his first pole in Formula 1.

What chances does Norris reckon he has in the sprint? "It's hard to say. Our car is fast here, but I know that Max will be a damn tough opponent with Red Bull Racing. It won't be easy. But if I get the chance, I obviously want to finally win my first Formula 1 race."





On pole for the sprint

Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2023 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren





All sprint winners

Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes

Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing





Sprint qualifying, Brazil

01 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:10.622 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.683

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.756

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.857

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.940

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:11.019

07. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.077

08. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:11.122

09. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.126

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:11.189

11th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:11.727

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:11.752

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:11.822

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.872

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:12.388

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:12.482

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:12.497

19th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:12.525

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:12.615



