Fernando Alonso: "In the wrong place at the wrong time"

Fernando Alonso made it through to Q2 in the shootout for the Brazil sprint. However, a crash with Esteban Ocon prevented him from continuing. However, he is not worried about taking part in the sprint.

This was certainly not how Fernando Alonso had imagined the sprint race. The day before, the two-time champion from the Aston Martin team was able to shine with the fourth-fastest lap. And he was eleventh fastest in Q1 of the shootout. However, the 32-time GP winner was unable to take part in Q2. A crash with Esteban Ocon prevented any further time chasing.

The TV footage of the unpleasant encounter between the Spaniard and the Frenchman revealed that Alonso was travelling at a crawl at the start of the third corner when Ocon approached at high speed. Ocon struggled with oversteer and caught the Aston Martin on the left front wheel. The Alpine driver complained on the radio about Alonso, who in turn radioed: ""I guess there was a lot of damage. He drove into my car, I think."

Sky Sports F1 pundit and GP veteran Martin Brundle gave a similar assessment of the scene. The Brit commented: "Ocon had a lot of oversteer here. The accident happened because Ocon had to catch his car."

"Unfortunately I couldn't continue, it's a shame that both of our cars are out. I think both cars were badly damaged in the accident. We obviously didn't want it to go like that. I haven't seen the replay of the footage yet, but someone told me that he lost a bit of control of his car. It was one of those situations where you were in the wrong place at the wrong time," explained Alonso shortly afterwards.

The Formula 1 veteran is not worried about his sprint participation: "No, it should be fine," he explained in response to the question. He is confident that he can move forward in the sprint: "I hope I can, because we had a great pace on Friday. There are still a few question marks, but it definitely feels better than in Mexico or Austin. That's why I'm hoping for a good race."

Sprint qualifying, Brazil

01 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:10.622 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.683

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.756

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.857

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.940

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:11.019

07. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.077

08. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:11.122

09. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.126

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:11.189

11th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:11.727

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:11.752

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:11.822

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.872

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:12.388

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:12.482

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:12.497

19th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:12.525

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:12.615



