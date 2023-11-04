Max Verstappen 2nd in sprint qualifying: "Too many mistakes"
Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen narrowly missed out on his seventh sprint pole: At the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos (São Paulo), he was just 61 thousandths of a second behind McLaren driver Lando Norris.
"As you would expect, the gaps were very small," says the 51-time GP winner. "I didn't get the performance right on the decisive lap. I made a mistake in the second corner, and in turn 4 I almost wiped the rear of the car off. I just wasn't fast enough, there were too many mistakes."
"It's always a tricky thing when you only have one set of tyres and want to find a good compromise between safety and risk."
A little excitement: When Verstappen took to the track, he overtook several cars in the pit lane and at the exit, including the two AlphaTauri racers and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.
Verstappen says: "The new FIA guidelines allow that. If you take it slowly, then you have to keep to the left, and those who want to go a bit faster can overtake on the right. And that's what I wanted. So I tried to overtake a few cars to create a gap for a fast lap."
Sprint qualifying, Brazil
01 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:10.622 min
02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.683
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.756
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.857
05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.940
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:11.019
07. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.077
08. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:11.122
09. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.126
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:11.189
11th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:11.727
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:11.752
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:11.822
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.872
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:12.388
17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:12.482
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:12.497
19th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:12.525
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:12.615
On pole for the sprint
Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2023 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren
All sprint winners
Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes
Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing