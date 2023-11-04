Max Verstappen 2nd in sprint qualifying: "Too many mistakes"

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was 61 thousandths of a second, about the same as two blinks of an eye, off the sprint pole in São Paulo. The Dutchman is self-critical afterwards.

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen narrowly missed out on his seventh sprint pole: At the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos (São Paulo), he was just 61 thousandths of a second behind McLaren driver Lando Norris.

"As you would expect, the gaps were very small," says the 51-time GP winner. "I didn't get the performance right on the decisive lap. I made a mistake in the second corner, and in turn 4 I almost wiped the rear of the car off. I just wasn't fast enough, there were too many mistakes."

"It's always a tricky thing when you only have one set of tyres and want to find a good compromise between safety and risk."

A little excitement: When Verstappen took to the track, he overtook several cars in the pit lane and at the exit, including the two AlphaTauri racers and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.



Verstappen says: "The new FIA guidelines allow that. If you take it slowly, then you have to keep to the left, and those who want to go a bit faster can overtake on the right. And that's what I wanted. So I tried to overtake a few cars to create a gap for a fast lap."





Sprint qualifying, Brazil

01 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:10.622 min

02 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.683

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:10.756

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.857

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:10.940

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:11.019

07. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:11.077

08. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:11.122

09. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:11.126

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:11.189

11th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:11.727

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:11.752

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:11.822

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:11.872

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:12.388

17th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:12.482

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:12.497

19th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:12.525

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:12.615





