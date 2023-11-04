Brazil: The last sprint of the year live!

The GP stars have the last opportunity this year to collect world championship points on Saturday. You can follow who will come out on top in the sprint in São Paulo and who will come away empty-handed here in the live ticker.

Not all GP drivers like the sprint weekends; Max Verstappen, for example, has repeatedly stated that he prefers the conventional format for the world championship rounds. However, he does not want to miss out on the chance of the eight championship points that the sprint winner receives. The three-time champion will start the mini-race from the front row in second place. Pole-sitter Lando Norris, who received a caution for travelling too slowly in the shootout between the two safety car lines, will start next to him.

Behind them, Sergio Pérez and George Russell are waiting for their chance, while Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri occupy the other top 10 grid positions. Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg will start from 11th and 12th on the grid, followed by Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Guanyu Zhou, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

The Alpine team and the Aston Martin crew had their hands full during the break between the shootout and the sprint. The reason for this was a collision between the Frenchman and the Spaniard in the third corner, which was investigated by the stewards. However, they refrained from imposing a penalty.

You can read here in the SPEEDWEEK.com live ticker how far the two crash drivers can move forward and who will snatch victory in the 24-lap race.