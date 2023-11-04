Max Verstappen (1st): "The tyres are the key"

Seventh victory in a Formula 1 sprint for three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos, São Paulo. The Red Bull Racing driver put in a flawless performance on the difficult Brazilian racetrack and scored the eight points for the sprint winner.

Shortly after the start, Verstappen attacked Norris, who had started from pole, and passed him. Norris also lost a place on lap 1 when he was taken by surprise in a duel with Russell.

Verstappen drove unchallenged to his 58th victory in the premier class (51 Grands Prix, 7 sprints).



After the twelfth sprint in Formula 1 history, the Dutchman said after his fourth sprint win of the season (and his first at the Brazil sprint): "It was really important to get past Lando right after the start. I didn't get off the line quite as well as he did, but then I got alongside him before the first left-hand bend and passed him."



"After that, it was really important to drive consistently. The tyre wear was high, luckily I was able to keep the rollers alive to some extent. But the tyre degradation was already higher than expected."



"We struggled here last year, but things went much better today. But I have to be very careful. You can't attack at full speed, the tyres can't take it. You have to be very careful with them."



"On Friday, in the only free practice session, we weren't able to learn much about the behaviour of the car and the tyres in endurance runs, but that changed today. Now I hope that I can put this into practice tomorrow and hopefully win the Grand Prix from pole."





São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945





All sprint winners

Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes

Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing