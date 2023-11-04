Lando Norris (McLaren/2nd): "I was asleep"

Lando Norris put in a solid but not exhilarating performance in the sprint race of the São Paulo GP weekend in the Interlagos district. The McLaren driver drove to a fine second place, but - as after the GP qualifying - he looked contrite.

That's understandable: shortly after the start, Norris had to let his buddy Verstappen take the lead, then he nodded off briefly in the slow part of the track, and the Mercedes driver promptly caught him on the wrong foot.

Norris admits honestly: "What happened? I was asleep, that's what happened! But let's start from the beginning - my start was good, but then Max was still able to get past me. I'll have to have another look at that with my crew. I don't quite understand why I was able to lose so much ground in the second phase just before the corner."

"Anyway: First at the start, second in the first corner, not a good start. Then I really slipped up when George Russell attacked me. But he put too much strain on his tyres and paid dearly for it in the last part of the race."



"I then tried to close the gap to Max, but I soon realised - no chance. So I concentrated on conserving my tyres in order to be prepared for any attacks from Pérez towards the end of the race."



"Well, of course I would have liked to win. But you also have to be realistic. I'm racing here against one of the best Formula 1 drivers there has ever been, who is also in the best car of the year. People can't expect me to simply drive him into the ground."



"Tomorrow I'll start sixth, so I'll have to make up a few places if I want to finish in the top three again. But we have a good car and I'm looking forward to the Grand Prix. The pace today is encouraging."





São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945



World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



