Lando Norris (McLaren/2nd): "I was asleep"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lando Norris put in a solid but not exhilarating performance in the sprint race of the São Paulo GP weekend in the Interlagos district. The McLaren driver drove to a fine second place, but - as after the GP qualifying - he looked contrite.
That's understandable: shortly after the start, Norris had to let his buddy Verstappen take the lead, then he nodded off briefly in the slow part of the track, and the Mercedes driver promptly caught him on the wrong foot.
Norris admits honestly: "What happened? I was asleep, that's what happened! But let's start from the beginning - my start was good, but then Max was still able to get past me. I'll have to have another look at that with my crew. I don't quite understand why I was able to lose so much ground in the second phase just before the corner."
"Anyway: First at the start, second in the first corner, not a good start. Then I really slipped up when George Russell attacked me. But he put too much strain on his tyres and paid dearly for it in the last part of the race."
"I then tried to close the gap to Max, but I soon realised - no chance. So I concentrated on conserving my tyres in order to be prepared for any attacks from Pérez towards the end of the race."
"Well, of course I would have liked to win. But you also have to be realistic. I'm racing here against one of the best Formula 1 drivers there has ever been, who is also in the best car of the year. People can't expect me to simply drive him into the ground."
"Tomorrow I'll start sixth, so I'll have to make up a few places if I want to finish in the top three again. But we have a good car and I'm looking forward to the Grand Prix. The pace today is encouraging."
São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12