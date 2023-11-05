Brazil GP on television: Exciting starting position
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 fans are in for a treat: after the final practice session was cancelled due to thunderstorms, we have a colourful line-up for the São Paulo Grand Prix that does not reflect the true balance of power.
At the front, with sprint winner Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) against Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), it still looks the same as before. But then we have two Aston Martins on the second row of the grid.
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton will have to get past the Green if he wants to score a podium finish or even annoy Verstappen. It doesn't look like that after the sprint: The record-breaking champion was only seventh.
Further back, last year's winner George Russell had to accept a penalty (sixth fastest time, but now eighth on the grid) and will also be aiming for the front.
The same applies to Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Pérez, who all fell short of expectations in qualifying.
Saturday's sprint indicated that Norris is most likely to have the speed to make significant progress. But the favourite is Max Verstappen. And Leclerc's pace in the sprint was worrying.
We don't yet know whether there will be further penalties or whether drivers will decide to start from the pit lane. The final grid will be published by the FIA one hour before the start (18:00 European time).
Presumed starting grid
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin
05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
06 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas
12th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine
16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams
20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo
The best way to find out how the action unfolds on the race track is with our live ticker, which will be online from 5.00 pm; as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates for you from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF.
Brazil GP on TV
Friday, 3 November
Sunday, 5 November
09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2006 in Brazil
11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Free practice replay
12.30 p.m.: Sky Sport F1 - GP qualifying replay
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint qualifying replay
15.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay
16.00: Sky Sport F1 - 4 minutes in November - The Formula 1 season finale 2008
16.00: ServusTV - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
17.20: SRF Info - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
17.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.00 hrs: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.00 hrs: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage
18.00 hrs: Brazilian Grand Prix (71 laps)
19.40 hrs: ServusTV - Grand Prix analysis
19.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference
21.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - 4 minutes in November - The 2008 Formula 1 season finale
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: N. Lauda / Estoril 1984
22.10: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: D. Coulthard / France 2000
22.20: Sky Sport F1 - Greatest Races: G. Berger / Germany 1994
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
00.00 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12