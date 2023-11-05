Brazil GP on television: Exciting starting position

The crazy final practice session for the São Paulo Grand Prix on 3 November promises to be highly exciting for the traditional Brazilian GP. The motto is once again: everyone against Max Verstappen.

Formula 1 fans are in for a treat: after the final practice session was cancelled due to thunderstorms, we have a colourful line-up for the São Paulo Grand Prix that does not reflect the true balance of power.

At the front, with sprint winner Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) against Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), it still looks the same as before. But then we have two Aston Martins on the second row of the grid.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton will have to get past the Green if he wants to score a podium finish or even annoy Verstappen. It doesn't look like that after the sprint: The record-breaking champion was only seventh.

Further back, last year's winner George Russell had to accept a penalty (sixth fastest time, but now eighth on the grid) and will also be aiming for the front.

The same applies to Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Pérez, who all fell short of expectations in qualifying.



Saturday's sprint indicated that Norris is most likely to have the speed to make significant progress. But the favourite is Max Verstappen. And Leclerc's pace in the sprint was worrying.



We don't yet know whether there will be further penalties or whether drivers will decide to start from the pit lane. The final grid will be published by the FIA one hour before the start (18:00 European time).





Presumed starting grid

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

03 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin

05. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

06 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas

12th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine

16th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams

20th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo



The best way to find out how the action unfolds on the race track is with our live ticker, which will be online from 5.00 pm; as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates for you from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF.



Brazil GP on TV

Friday, 3 November

Sunday, 5 November

16.00: ServusTV - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

18.00 hrs: Brazilian Grand Prix (71 laps)

São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945

World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12











