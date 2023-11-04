Sergio Pérez 3rd: "I paid a high price"
That was a good performance by 33-year-old Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez: 3rd place in the Interlagos sprint, coming from 3rd on the grid. And this is exactly where the 254-time GP participant comes in: "I should have achieved more in this sprint."
The current world championship runner-up elaborates: "My start was terrible, I didn't judge the grip well. I immediately lost places, first to George at the start, then to Lewis in turn 4, I had to fight my way back with great difficulty."
"I had to put the tyres through a lot during this race to catch up and in the end I had too little in reserve to be able to attack Norris. I could have achieved more here."
"Ultimately, my bad start compromised everything. Because I had to pick up the pace at the start of the sprint, I struggled with tyre management later on. Everyone knows how sensitive the tyres are on this track if you push them too hard. I paid a high price for the first laps later on."
"The bottom line: a good day, important points against Hamilton in the battle for second place in the championship, but the nagging feeling that more could have been possible."
São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12