Sergio Pérez 3rd: "I paid a high price"

The third Formula 1 sprint at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos (São Paulo) ends in third place for Sergio Pérez. The Mexican is not entirely satisfied: "I could have achieved more."

That was a good performance by 33-year-old Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez: 3rd place in the Interlagos sprint, coming from 3rd on the grid. And this is exactly where the 254-time GP participant comes in: "I should have achieved more in this sprint."

The current world championship runner-up elaborates: "My start was terrible, I didn't judge the grip well. I immediately lost places, first to George at the start, then to Lewis in turn 4, I had to fight my way back with great difficulty."

"I had to put the tyres through a lot during this race to catch up and in the end I had too little in reserve to be able to attack Norris. I could have achieved more here."

"Ultimately, my bad start compromised everything. Because I had to pick up the pace at the start of the sprint, I struggled with tyre management later on. Everyone knows how sensitive the tyres are on this track if you push them too hard. I paid a high price for the first laps later on."



"The bottom line: a good day, important points against Hamilton in the battle for second place in the championship, but the nagging feeling that more could have been possible."





São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12