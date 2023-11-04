Lewis Hamilton: "Certainly not going to win"

Lewis Hamilton started the sprint race in Brazil from fifth position. After 24 laps, he crossed the finish line in seventh place. His expectations for Sunday's Grand Prix are correspondingly modest.

Like most of the GP stars, Lewis Hamilton tackled the final sprint of the year at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace on used soft tyres. The seven-time world champion started from fifth on the grid and was initially able to defend his fifth position. In the final laps, however, he fought with blunt weapons.

First he had to let Charles Leclerc go, then Yuki Tsunoda overtook him two laps before the end. Hamilton crossed the finish line in seventh place and was visibly disappointed: "It was terrible. It was no fun at all. I had a good start, but after that I struggled with the balance of the car."

"I had a lot of understeer and sometimes the car suddenly oversteered. I struggled with my car early on. And then the tyres collapsed at the end," said the 103-time GP winner, sighing: "I honestly don't know how we can get to grips with this for the race."

His expectations for the 20th round of the season are correspondingly modest. "We've got a long Sunday afternoon ahead of us, that's for sure. I can only assume that we are wrong with the set-up of the car. But it is what it is. I will fight as hard as I can, but we will certainly not win. I'll see how I can take better care of the tyres," added Hamilton.

São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945

World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



