Lewis Hamilton: "Certainly not going to win"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Like most of the GP stars, Lewis Hamilton tackled the final sprint of the year at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace on used soft tyres. The seven-time world champion started from fifth on the grid and was initially able to defend his fifth position. In the final laps, however, he fought with blunt weapons.
First he had to let Charles Leclerc go, then Yuki Tsunoda overtook him two laps before the end. Hamilton crossed the finish line in seventh place and was visibly disappointed: "It was terrible. It was no fun at all. I had a good start, but after that I struggled with the balance of the car."
"I had a lot of understeer and sometimes the car suddenly oversteered. I struggled with my car early on. And then the tyres collapsed at the end," said the 103-time GP winner, sighing: "I honestly don't know how we can get to grips with this for the race."
His expectations for the 20th round of the season are correspondingly modest. "We've got a long Sunday afternoon ahead of us, that's for sure. I can only assume that we are wrong with the set-up of the car. But it is what it is. I will fight as hard as I can, but we will certainly not win. I'll see how I can take better care of the tyres," added Hamilton.
São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12