Charles Leclerc (5th): "We need to improve our race pace"

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc started the sprint from 7th on the grid and finished fifth. He then explained where his team needs to improve and why he is confident about the GP.

Charles Leclerc could do no better than fifth place in the final sprint race of the year at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos. The Monegasque, who had secured a place on the front row of the grid on Friday evening as second fastest in qualifying, was allowed to tackle the mini-race from seventh position and overtook AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda at the start.

A few laps before the end, the Ferrari star also overtook Lewis Hamilton to secure fifth place. Afterwards, he explained on camera: "The race pace wasn't too bad compared to Mercedes. But if we compare ourselves with McLaren, then you can see that Lando Norris was very fast."

"The Red Bull Racing drivers were also very fast and it's clear that we need to improve our race pace, because we're missing something there," said the current seventh-placed driver in the world championship, and he also admitted: "I don't understand how we can be so close on a fast lap and then be so far away in race trim."

"That's what we're concentrating on at the moment, both in the short term and in the long term, because the deficit is huge and that's why we have to work on it," added Leclerc, who is nevertheless confident about the Grand Prix. This is not only due to the good starting position. The five-time GP winner, who has saved a fresh set of soft compound tyres for the 20th round of the World Championship, says: "Yuki Tsunoda's pace is encouraging, because he set off on fresh soft tyres. We had expected that he wouldn't be as fast as us, but with the fresh softs he was just as quick."

São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945

World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



