Charles Leclerc (5th): "We need to improve our race pace"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Charles Leclerc could do no better than fifth place in the final sprint race of the year at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos. The Monegasque, who had secured a place on the front row of the grid on Friday evening as second fastest in qualifying, was allowed to tackle the mini-race from seventh position and overtook AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda at the start.
A few laps before the end, the Ferrari star also overtook Lewis Hamilton to secure fifth place. Afterwards, he explained on camera: "The race pace wasn't too bad compared to Mercedes. But if we compare ourselves with McLaren, then you can see that Lando Norris was very fast."
"The Red Bull Racing drivers were also very fast and it's clear that we need to improve our race pace, because we're missing something there," said the current seventh-placed driver in the world championship, and he also admitted: "I don't understand how we can be so close on a fast lap and then be so far away in race trim."
"That's what we're concentrating on at the moment, both in the short term and in the long term, because the deficit is huge and that's why we have to work on it," added Leclerc, who is nevertheless confident about the Grand Prix. This is not only due to the good starting position. The five-time GP winner, who has saved a fresh set of soft compound tyres for the 20th round of the World Championship, says: "Yuki Tsunoda's pace is encouraging, because he set off on fresh soft tyres. We had expected that he wouldn't be as fast as us, but with the fresh softs he was just as quick."
São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12