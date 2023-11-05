Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "No simple solutions"
Lewis Hamilton was in fifth position for a long time in the sprint race in São Paulo, but the seven-time world champion dropped back to seventh place in the final laps. Afterwards, he explained dryly: "It was terrible. It was no fun at all." And he emphasised that he had struggled with his GP car early on.
His team-mate George Russell, who started from fourth on the grid and also finished fourth, fared no better. "I had a good first lap, but after that it was a struggle. We had expected less tyre degradation," sighed the young Briton.
Team boss Toto Wolff was also not satisfied with the car's performance. He explained after the race: "We were wrong with the car balance, so the drivers were sliding around a lot and that kills the tyres. That's exactly what happened to George in Mexico."
"We had too weak a rear end and so you had to drive on a knife edge, but that's almost impossible. They both tried to keep up the pace, but we didn't give them a car that could do that this time," added the Austrian self-critically.
"I don't think there is a magic screw that we can turn to solve all the problems, there will be no easy solutions," said Wolff, looking ahead to the upcoming GP at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace. "It was also very hot, which didn't play into our hands. Now we have to think about what we can do for the GP to improve."
São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12