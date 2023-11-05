Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "No simple solutions"

The two Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton scored fresh championship points in the Interlagos sprint with 4th and 7th places. However, team boss Toto Wolff was not in a celebratory mood.

Lewis Hamilton was in fifth position for a long time in the sprint race in São Paulo, but the seven-time world champion dropped back to seventh place in the final laps. Afterwards, he explained dryly: "It was terrible. It was no fun at all." And he emphasised that he had struggled with his GP car early on.

His team-mate George Russell, who started from fourth on the grid and also finished fourth, fared no better. "I had a good first lap, but after that it was a struggle. We had expected less tyre degradation," sighed the young Briton.

Team boss Toto Wolff was also not satisfied with the car's performance. He explained after the race: "We were wrong with the car balance, so the drivers were sliding around a lot and that kills the tyres. That's exactly what happened to George in Mexico."

"We had too weak a rear end and so you had to drive on a knife edge, but that's almost impossible. They both tried to keep up the pace, but we didn't give them a car that could do that this time," added the Austrian self-critically.

"I don't think there is a magic screw that we can turn to solve all the problems, there will be no easy solutions," said Wolff, looking ahead to the upcoming GP at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace. "It was also very hot, which didn't play into our hands. Now we have to think about what we can do for the GP to improve."

São Paulo-Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945

World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



