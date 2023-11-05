Max Verstappen: That must give the opponents food for thought

It went perfectly for 51-time GP winner Max Verstappen in the sprint race in Brazil: at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, the Red Bull Racing star passed pole-setter Lando Norris shortly after the start, then pulled away at the front seemingly effortlessly and drove to victory for the seventh time in a Formula 1 sprint race.

What the 26-year-old Verstappen said afterwards must give his opponents food for thought: "There wasn't a single lap where I drove flat out." As the leader, Max was able to control the pace perfectly. When asked when he started to take it easy on his Pirelli tyres, Verstappen grinned: "On the way to the grid."

Then Max got serious again: "No, honestly now - you can't go full out on soft tyres in Brazil if you want to keep them alive for 24 laps, it just doesn't work."

"We've learnt a lot from what happened here in Interlagos a year ago. The wear is very high, so you have to take care of the tyres. We didn't do that well in 2022, things went better in the sprint, which gives me confidence for the Grand Prix."



"There was a phase in the sprint when Lando Norris caught up with me. But now it paid off that I had taken such good care of the tyres beforehand. I was able to pick up the pace slightly and stabilise the gap."



This led to an interesting exchange of words with his RBR race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. It was about the question of whether Max should pick up the pace in fast or slow sections. Driver and engineer decided in favour of more speed in the fast sections.



But ultimately, the impression gained during the race was correct, as confirmed by Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko: "At no point did Max drive faster than he absolutely had to."





São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945





World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12





