Max Verstappen: That must give the opponents food for thought
It went perfectly for 51-time GP winner Max Verstappen in the sprint race in Brazil: at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, the Red Bull Racing star passed pole-setter Lando Norris shortly after the start, then pulled away at the front seemingly effortlessly and drove to victory for the seventh time in a Formula 1 sprint race.
What the 26-year-old Verstappen said afterwards must give his opponents food for thought: "There wasn't a single lap where I drove flat out." As the leader, Max was able to control the pace perfectly. When asked when he started to take it easy on his Pirelli tyres, Verstappen grinned: "On the way to the grid."
Then Max got serious again: "No, honestly now - you can't go full out on soft tyres in Brazil if you want to keep them alive for 24 laps, it just doesn't work."
"We've learnt a lot from what happened here in Interlagos a year ago. The wear is very high, so you have to take care of the tyres. We didn't do that well in 2022, things went better in the sprint, which gives me confidence for the Grand Prix."
"There was a phase in the sprint when Lando Norris caught up with me. But now it paid off that I had taken such good care of the tyres beforehand. I was able to pick up the pace slightly and stabilise the gap."
This led to an interesting exchange of words with his RBR race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. It was about the question of whether Max should pick up the pace in fast or slow sections. Driver and engineer decided in favour of more speed in the fast sections.
But ultimately, the impression gained during the race was correct, as confirmed by Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko: "At no point did Max drive faster than he absolutely had to."
São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12