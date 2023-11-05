Christian Horner: Praise for both Red Bull Racing stars

After the sprint in Interlagos, Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner was not only pleased about champion Max Verstappen's victory. The Brit also had kind words for Sergio "Checo" Pérez.

The third Formula 1 sprint race held at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace produced a new winning team. After the then Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas triumphed in the 24-lap race in 2021 and his successor, George Russell, in the following year, this time a driver from another team stood on the top step of the podium for the first time with Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen.

The three-time champion secured the lead in the first few metres by overtaking pole setter Lando Norris. The McLaren driver had to settle for second place, with Verstappen's team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez finishing behind him. Christian Horner's joy was correspondingly great.

The team principal of the Milton Keynes-based racing team said after the chequered flag fell: "We managed the race very well this time. Max got off to a great start and was therefore able to overtake on the first corner. After that, it was all about protecting the tyres. It was a long stint on the soft compound and he did very well."

The Briton also praised the third-placed driver from Guadalajara: "Checo also showed a very good race. He had a great pace, overtook both Mercedes and made his way through the field. He deserved to score points. He will start ninth in the GP, a bit far back, but he has shown that his pace is strong and we are excited to see how the race will develop."

São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945



World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



