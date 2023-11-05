Christian Horner: Praise for both Red Bull Racing stars
The third Formula 1 sprint race held at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace produced a new winning team. After the then Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas triumphed in the 24-lap race in 2021 and his successor, George Russell, in the following year, this time a driver from another team stood on the top step of the podium for the first time with Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen.
The three-time champion secured the lead in the first few metres by overtaking pole setter Lando Norris. The McLaren driver had to settle for second place, with Verstappen's team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez finishing behind him. Christian Horner's joy was correspondingly great.
The team principal of the Milton Keynes-based racing team said after the chequered flag fell: "We managed the race very well this time. Max got off to a great start and was therefore able to overtake on the first corner. After that, it was all about protecting the tyres. It was a long stint on the soft compound and he did very well."
The Briton also praised the third-placed driver from Guadalajara: "Checo also showed a very good race. He had a great pace, overtook both Mercedes and made his way through the field. He deserved to score points. He will start ninth in the GP, a bit far back, but he has shown that his pace is strong and we are excited to see how the race will develop."
São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12