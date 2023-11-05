Haas protest: USA GP result overturned again?

After the US GP at the Circuit of the Americas, there was a lot of fuss: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc disqualified. Haas has now lodged a protest against the result of the race in Texas.

It happened in Texas, and there was still a lot to talk about in Mexico: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) had to be withdrawn from the classification due to excessively abraded floor plates.

When the result was corrected, Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg ended up in 11th place, which Haas team boss Günther Steiner wants to change. He is making use of the so-called "right to review".

The Formula 1 regulations leave a loophole open here, even beyond the appeal period after a Grand Prix. Article 14.1.1 of the Sporting Code stipulates that "in the event of a new situation, the race stewards concerned must meet again to hear relevant statements". This can happen up to 14 days after the incident.

Haas wants to prove that there have been far more offences regarding track limits than the 35 documented cases. In the USA GP, only one driver was penalised for repeatedly leaving the track: Alex Albon in the Williams.



As a reminder: In a certain corner, a driver is allowed to be twice with all four edges beyond the white line delimiting the track, the third time he receives a final warning (diagonally split black/white flag), then a five-second penalty is imposed. This is served during the subsequent tyre change in the pits or - if the driver has already completed all stops - is added to the race time.



Albon finished ninth in Texas. But Haas believes it can prove that the Thai-British driver was off the track even more often, meaning that he should receive a further penalty. Fourth-placed Sergio Pérez is also said to be an unpunished multiple offender.



The FIA will now proceed in two steps: Firstly, it will examine whether the objection is justified. If so, it will be investigated in detail and penalised if necessary.



The background to Haas' action: there is a lot of money at stake.



Williams is currently on 28 points, AlphaTauri on 19, Alfa Romeo on 16 and Haas on 12.



The payouts for these ranks from the Formula 1 prize money pot: seventh receives around 90 million, eighth 80 million, ninth 70 million and tenth around 60 million.



