George Russell (4th/Mercedes): "A bitter pill to swallow"
The sprint at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo got off to a promising start for George Russell. The Mercedes driver started from 4th on the grid on the second row and quickly overtook Sergio Pérez. He then overtook pole setter Lando Norris, who had already lost the lead to Max Verstappen in the first corner.
But as the race progressed, Russell had no chance against his direct rivals and in the end he finished fourth behind Verstappen, Norris and Pérez. Even more than the loss of position, he regretted the large gap to the leader, as the star driver crossed the finish line 25.879 seconds after the winner.
"That was a bitter pill to swallow," explained Russell in the Sky Sports F1 interview, visibly dejected. "And it was also quite confusing. Unfortunately, it all depends on the tyres and whether you can get them into the right working window. Especially in the last two race weekends, nobody really understood when the tyres were working well, but some were still able to perform well, like Ferrari in qualifying last week."
"We also made progress in terms of race pace, but in the sprint our speed in race trim was suddenly no longer good, and we didn't expect that. We had roughly the pace I expected, it was just that everyone else was significantly faster," sighed the 25-year-old, emphasising in view of his gap to the leader: "We've never been so far away."
"I was more than 25 seconds off the pace, and that in a 24-lap race. That means we also lost more than a second a lap and that was quite surprising," admitted Russell, who said of his chances of success in the upcoming São Paulo GP: "I don't know how it's going to be, we're not too optimistic now, but the conditions should change and that could turn everything on its head. The difference should be three degrees and that doesn't sound like much. But in these cars with these tyres it's a world. I hope that plays into our hands, but of course that's not guaranteed."
São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12