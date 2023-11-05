George Russell (4th/Mercedes): "A bitter pill to swallow"

Mercedes driver George Russell took 4th place in the sprint race in Brazil, but finished more than 25 seconds behind the winner. "We're not too optimistic," he says, looking ahead to the upcoming GP.

The sprint at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo got off to a promising start for George Russell. The Mercedes driver started from 4th on the grid on the second row and quickly overtook Sergio Pérez. He then overtook pole setter Lando Norris, who had already lost the lead to Max Verstappen in the first corner.

But as the race progressed, Russell had no chance against his direct rivals and in the end he finished fourth behind Verstappen, Norris and Pérez. Even more than the loss of position, he regretted the large gap to the leader, as the star driver crossed the finish line 25.879 seconds after the winner.

"That was a bitter pill to swallow," explained Russell in the Sky Sports F1 interview, visibly dejected. "And it was also quite confusing. Unfortunately, it all depends on the tyres and whether you can get them into the right working window. Especially in the last two race weekends, nobody really understood when the tyres were working well, but some were still able to perform well, like Ferrari in qualifying last week."

"We also made progress in terms of race pace, but in the sprint our speed in race trim was suddenly no longer good, and we didn't expect that. We had roughly the pace I expected, it was just that everyone else was significantly faster," sighed the 25-year-old, emphasising in view of his gap to the leader: "We've never been so far away."

"I was more than 25 seconds off the pace, and that in a 24-lap race. That means we also lost more than a second a lap and that was quite surprising," admitted Russell, who said of his chances of success in the upcoming São Paulo GP: "I don't know how it's going to be, we're not too optimistic now, but the conditions should change and that could turn everything on its head. The difference should be three degrees and that doesn't sound like much. But in these cars with these tyres it's a world. I hope that plays into our hands, but of course that's not guaranteed."

São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945

World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



