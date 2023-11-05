Fernando Alonso: "Podium finish would be possible"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After Fernando Alonso had to make do with 15th place in the Interlagos shootout because Esteban's Aston Martin needed extensive repairs after the unpleasant encounter with Esteban Ocon, the Spaniard showed good pace in the sprint. He did miss out on the points in eleventh place. Nevertheless, he was satisfied with his performance, as he emphasised afterwards.
"It was a fun race with lots of action and plenty of wheel-to-wheel duels. Unfortunately there were no points, but we had good speed this time and the car also felt more competitive. That's a good sign for the GP," summarised the two-time world champion.
The Formula 1 veteran will start the São Paulo Grand Prix from the second row of the grid in fourth place behind pole setter Max Verstappen, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll. However, he does not rate his chances of a podium finish too highly. "That would be possible, but we would have to show a perfect race," he explained in response to the question.
"But Mercedes is still very fast and so is Lando Norris. So they will probably be able to close the gap. I expect a close race and we know that there are some fast cars around us. But we will try to have a good race and not make any mistakes. If we make it onto the podium, it's fantastic, if it's a top five finish, we'll gladly accept it," added Alonso.
São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12