Fernando Alonso: "Podium finish would be possible"

Fernando Alonso finished the sprint from 15th on the grid, outside the points. In the GP, he will start much further forward. He is not ruling out a podium finish, but knows that he needs a perfect race to do so.

After Fernando Alonso had to make do with 15th place in the Interlagos shootout because Esteban's Aston Martin needed extensive repairs after the unpleasant encounter with Esteban Ocon, the Spaniard showed good pace in the sprint. He did miss out on the points in eleventh place. Nevertheless, he was satisfied with his performance, as he emphasised afterwards.

"It was a fun race with lots of action and plenty of wheel-to-wheel duels. Unfortunately there were no points, but we had good speed this time and the car also felt more competitive. That's a good sign for the GP," summarised the two-time world champion.

The Formula 1 veteran will start the São Paulo Grand Prix from the second row of the grid in fourth place behind pole setter Max Verstappen, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll. However, he does not rate his chances of a podium finish too highly. "That would be possible, but we would have to show a perfect race," he explained in response to the question.

"But Mercedes is still very fast and so is Lando Norris. So they will probably be able to close the gap. I expect a close race and we know that there are some fast cars around us. But we will try to have a good race and not make any mistakes. If we make it onto the podium, it's fantastic, if it's a top five finish, we'll gladly accept it," added Alonso.

São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945

World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



