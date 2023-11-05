Lando Norris (2nd): "Was a bit too conservative"

McLaren driver Lando Norris was allowed to start the sprint in Interlagos from the best grid position. However, he lost the lead on the first corner. He therefore wants to take a closer look at the start.

The pole setter's joy at the sprint at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace did not last long. Lando Norris was out of the lead after just a few metres. Champion Max Verstappen, who had started alongside him from the front row of the grid, overtook the Papaya racer from Woking to take the lead, which he defended to the finish.

Norris, on the other hand, had to concede to George Russell shortly after losing the lead on the first lap. Although he quickly overtook the Mercedes driver again, he was unable to get past Verstappen. After crossing the chequered flag, he was asked about the start and explained: "I need to look at that again, it's something we need to investigate."

"I got away well at the start, but then the second phase of the start wasn't as strong. I think I was just a bit too conservative. My wheels weren't spinning, I was just a bit too much on the safe side. I have to improve that for the GP," analysed the McLaren star.

Norris was self-critical about Russell's overtaking manoeuvre: "I was probably a bit asleep. But after that I had a strong pace. I then set my sights on Max, but it just wasn't enough. But I had fun and we're talking about one of the best drivers in the world in one of the best cars in Formula 1 so far. We're not suddenly going to be able to fight Red Bull Racing on a track where I didn't expect to be so fast. So we've had a lot of positive surprises."

São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560

06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726

08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106

09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061

12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394

16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945



World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01. Verstappen 499 points

02nd Pérez 246

03. Hamilton 222

04 Sainz 184

05th Alonso 183

06th Norris 176

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10th Gasly 56

11th Stroll 53

12th Ocon 45

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 11

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 745 points

02. Mercedes 378

03. Ferrari 354

04. McLaren 263

05. Aston Martin 236

06. Alpine 101

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 19

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



