Lando Norris (2nd): "Was a bit too conservative"
The pole setter's joy at the sprint at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace did not last long. Lando Norris was out of the lead after just a few metres. Champion Max Verstappen, who had started alongside him from the front row of the grid, overtook the Papaya racer from Woking to take the lead, which he defended to the finish.
Norris, on the other hand, had to concede to George Russell shortly after losing the lead on the first lap. Although he quickly overtook the Mercedes driver again, he was unable to get past Verstappen. After crossing the chequered flag, he was asked about the start and explained: "I need to look at that again, it's something we need to investigate."
"I got away well at the start, but then the second phase of the start wasn't as strong. I think I was just a bit too conservative. My wheels weren't spinning, I was just a bit too much on the safe side. I have to improve that for the GP," analysed the McLaren star.
Norris was self-critical about Russell's overtaking manoeuvre: "I was probably a bit asleep. But after that I had a strong pace. I then set my sights on Max, but it just wasn't enough. But I had fun and we're talking about one of the best drivers in the world in one of the best cars in Formula 1 so far. We're not suddenly going to be able to fight Red Bull Racing on a track where I didn't expect to be so fast. So we've had a lot of positive surprises."
São Paulo Sprint Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 24 laps in 30:07.209 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +4.287 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +13.617
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +25.879
05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +28.560
06 Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +29.210
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +34.726
08. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +35.106
09th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +35.303
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +38.219
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.061
12th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +39.478
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +40.621
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +42.848
15th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.394
16th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +56.507
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +58.723
18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:00.330 min
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:00.749
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:00.945
World Championship standings (after 19 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01. Verstappen 499 points
02nd Pérez 246
03. Hamilton 222
04 Sainz 184
05th Alonso 183
06th Norris 176
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10th Gasly 56
11th Stroll 53
12th Ocon 45
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 11
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 745 points
02. Mercedes 378
03. Ferrari 354
04. McLaren 263
05. Aston Martin 236
06. Alpine 101
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 19
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12