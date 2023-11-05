GP in São Paulo: Charles Leclerc crashes before the start

For Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, the race in São Paulo was over before it had even begun. The racing driver from Monte Carlo crashed on the warm-up lap of the 20th World Championship race of the year.

The action began on race Sunday in São Paulo even before the lights went out. The Ferrari driver flew off on the warm-up lap and ended up in the tyre stacks. The Monegasque, who should have started from the front row next to Max Verstappen, could not believe his bad luck and radioed: "Oh no, I've lost the hydraulics. Why am I so unlucky?"

A look at the car from Maranello revealed that the front wing and the right front tyre had not survived the impact unscathed either. Although Leclerc was able to drive a few metres after the accident, he parked the car behind the track barrier.

The 26-year-old from Monte Carlo was not the only one to be annoyed. No sooner had the GP stars started than there was another wreck: this time Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen crashed. The Williams driver made contact with the AlphaTauri of Daniel Ricciardo and the second Haas racer of Nico Hülkenberg, who was able to continue.

In addition to Magnussen's Haas and Albon's Williams, the cars of Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri were also damaged in the incident. Both returned to the pits and the race was interrupted to clear the track of the damaged cars and debris. The teams are working feverishly to enable the two Australians to restart from the pit lane.

The running order at the time of the stoppage was Max Verstappen ahead of Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, George Russell, Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant, Nico Hülkenberg, Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo. The race continues in 5 minutes, when the drivers will make a standing start.