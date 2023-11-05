GP in São Paulo: Max Verstappen wins, Alonso strong!

The GP in São Paulo offered the spectators plenty of action. Max Verstappen secured victory ahead of Lando Norris. However, the big show was put on by former champion Fernando Alonso, who fought his way to third place.

All 20 Formula 1 stars had seen the chequered flag in the Interlagos sprint, but on GP Sunday there was the first retirement before the start: Charles Leclerc crashed on the seventh corner of the warm-up lap, meaning his race was over before it had even begun. The Monegasque explained that he had no chance of avoiding the accident because the hydraulics failed.

The remaining drivers lined up on the grid and as soon as the lights on the starting grid went out, there was another crash. The replay of the TV footage showed that Alex Albon first collided with Daniel Ricciardo, then with Nico Hülkenberg and finally with Kevin Magnussen. Oscar Piastri's McLaren was also damaged in the accident.

While Hülkenberg, Ricciardo and Piastri were lucky to be able to resume the race after an interruption, the 20th GP of the year was over for Albon and Magnussen. The drivers lined up on the grid again, with Piastri and Ricciardo having to start from the pit lane.

Verstappen remained in the lead, with Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, George Russell and Sergio Pérez lined up behind him. Alonso made short work of Hamilton shortly after the second start and took over third position on lap 4. Norris attacked Verstappen four laps later, but was unable to get past.

On the following laps, the champion increased his lead over the McLaren driver to more than two seconds and his team-mate was also travelling fast. On lap 14, the Mexican overtook Russell to take fifth place. The race driver from Guadalajara's race to catch up was not over yet; on lap 18 he snatched fourth place from Lewis Hamilton, who tried in vain to counterattack.

Quick stops by Red Bull Racing

Shortly afterwards, the seven-times world champion turned into the pits and picked up a fresh set of medium-hard tyres in 2.7 seconds. The Mercedes driver returned to the track in 11th place. His team-mate stopped one lap later on lap 20 and was dispatched in 2.9 seconds. He also switched to the medium-hard tyres and rejoined the track directly behind his team-mate.

Hamilton then reported a problem with his left front tyre, explaining that his car was pulling to the right. Meanwhile, Pérez reacted to the stops of the star drivers and also came into the pits. The Red Bull Racing rookie was fitted with fresh medium tyres in 2.2 seconds.

The championship runner-up came out onto the track behind Hamilton but ahead of Russell and attacked for the first time on lap 23. Hamilton was initially able to counterattack, but the six-time GP winner passed him in turn 4. Meanwhile, Guanyu Zhou parked his Alfa Romeo in the pits.

Shortly before Alonso was called into the pits, Russell also lost a position and had to concede to Stroll. Alonso was dispatched in 2.8 seconds and rejoined in 6th position ahead of Pérez. On lap 27, Sainz, Gasly and Tsunoda stopped at the same time. Sainz was sent off again as Tsunoda sped off.

One lap later, Verstappen and Norris also stopped. The Red Bull Racing crew managed the tyre change in 2.2 seconds, the McLaren team finished off Norris in 2.6 seconds. Both were able to retake positions 1 and 2. Shortly afterwards, Sainz worked his way past Ocon to take eighth place. Gasly overtook Sargeant on lap 30 to take 11th position.

Out for George Russell

At the halfway point, Verstappen led the race with a lead of just under five seconds over Norris. Alonso, Pérez, Stroll, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Gasly and Tsunoda occupied the other top 10 positions, followed by Bottas, Sargeant, Hülkenberg, Ocon, Ricciardo and Piastri. Ocon overtook Hülkenberg on lap 38, and three laps later Bottas was taken out of the race. This meant that no Alfa Romeo driver was left on the track.

On lap 46, Russell opened the line-up of second pit stops for the protagonists of the race, followed by his team-mate and Pérez one lap later. Alonso pitted on lap 48, while Hamilton overtook Ocon to take 8th position. The two Alpine drivers then swapped positions and Gasly made short work of Hamilton.

Ocon turned into the pits shortly after Sainz on lap 53 and the replay of Sainz's stop showed that the Ferrari stop on the right rear tyre was not running smoothly. Stroll also had to make a long stop shortly afterwards. His right front tyre was stuck. Verstappen also stopped 15 laps before the end of the race and had soft tyres fitted in 2.5 seconds. Norris thus took the lead.

There was bad news for Russell, who had to end the race in the pits on lap 59. The reason for this was the worryingly high oil temperatures in his drive unit. One lap later, Norris turned into the pits, handing the lead back to Verstappen.

On the following laps, Pérez tried to get past Alonso, but the Spaniard positioned his car so well that the Red Bull Racing driver was left behind for a long time. It was not until lap 70 that the Mexican made it into third position. Alonso did not give up and fought his way past again on the last corner. He was rewarded with third place.

Verstappen took his 17th win of the season and the 52nd GP triumph of his career. The champion said after the race: "The starts were very important today and both were good, then it was all about tyre management. We were strong on all compounds, but I was able to pull out a good gap, especially after the first stop."

Norris, who took second place in the GP for the sixth time this year, explained: "It couldn't have gone much better. I got a good start and had good pace. Second place is the best we can do at the moment, so I'm happy with that."

And Alonso, who celebrated his first podium finish since Zandvoort and the 106th top-three result of his career, was delighted: "It felt like 30 laps in which I felt the pressure from Checo. When he came past with two laps to go, I thought that was it for the podium. But then he braked late on the first corner of the last lap and I told myself that I would try the fourth corner. It's a phenomenal result for the team, we've struggled in the last few months, especially in the last two rounds of the championship, and this is for the whole team at the factory. We'll keep fighting until the last lap."

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec back

03 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics