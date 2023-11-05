Charles Leclerc on the crash: "There was nothing I could do"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The first bitter pill for the Ferrari crew came even before the start of the Grand Prix in Interlagos. On the warm-up lap, Charles Leclerc crashed on the seventh corner. The Monegasque suffered a technical defect, spun into the barriers and was annoyed on the radio: "I lost the hydraulics. Why am I so unlucky?"
While the 26-year-old's opponents completed the start, he arrived in the pit lane and explained shortly afterwards in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera: "I could no longer steer and drove straight ahead because the hydraulics failed."
"But I don't think it was a hydraulic problem. I think I know what was going on, but I can't go into too much detail. Because of something with the engine, the rear wheels locked up and I spun off the track and hit the wall," continued the five-time GP winner.
Leclerc does not believe that the concerns he expressed in São Paulo are comparable to the hydraulics problem that his team-mate reported at the previous race in Mexico. "I obviously haven't looked at it in detail yet, but what the team has seen so far indicates that it was something completely different."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12