Charles Leclerc on the crash: "There was nothing I could do"

Charles Leclerc wanted to achieve a strong GP result from the front row of the grid in São Paulo. However, the Ferrari star, who had finished the sprint in fifth place the day before, crashed on the warm-up lap.

The first bitter pill for the Ferrari crew came even before the start of the Grand Prix in Interlagos. On the warm-up lap, Charles Leclerc crashed on the seventh corner. The Monegasque suffered a technical defect, spun into the barriers and was annoyed on the radio: "I lost the hydraulics. Why am I so unlucky?"

While the 26-year-old's opponents completed the start, he arrived in the pit lane and explained shortly afterwards in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera: "I could no longer steer and drove straight ahead because the hydraulics failed."

"But I don't think it was a hydraulic problem. I think I know what was going on, but I can't go into too much detail. Because of something with the engine, the rear wheels locked up and I spun off the track and hit the wall," continued the five-time GP winner.

Leclerc does not believe that the concerns he expressed in São Paulo are comparable to the hydraulics problem that his team-mate reported at the previous race in Mexico. "I obviously haven't looked at it in detail yet, but what the team has seen so far indicates that it was something completely different."

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12