Lando Norris (McLaren/2nd): Max always has an answer
13th podium finish for McLaren driver Lando Norris at the São Paulo Grand Prix on the traditional racetrack in the Interlagos district. The Englishman deserves a big round of applause for a strong performance and is on the winner's podium for the seventh time this season, the first time in Brazil.
However, with his 13th podium finish, Norris has set a record that nobody wants and which he now holds together with Nick Heidfeld - most podium finishes without a GP win.
After an entertaining World Championship race, the Briton said: "Yesterday in the sprint I had to let Max overtake me shortly after the start. This time it went better, I was able to take second place from sixth on the grid. That was a pleasant surprise."
"I was perhaps a little too aggressive at the second start, but let's be honest - ultimately, I wouldn't have been able to do anything against Max. The aim must always be to get the best possible result from a race, and that's second place today, so I'm happy with that."
In between, Norris moved closer to his mate Verstappen. Was Lando scenting his first GP win? Norris: "There are phases in which the tyres recover a little and you can pick up the pace again. And if your opponent has to pay a little more attention to the tyres in such a phase, then it quickly happens that you get a little closer. But Max always has an answer, which I think is a shame, but as a fair sportsman I have to say - hats off, great race!"
"It wasn't an easy race, even though my run must have looked a bit lonely. Because the wind conditions made driving very tricky, you have to be very careful."
Norris has now finished on the podium five times in the past seven Formula 1 races.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12