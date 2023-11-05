Lando Norris (McLaren/2nd): Max always has an answer

Second place for McLaren driver Lando Norris at the São Paulo GP in Interlagos. At the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, only Verstappen stands in the way of the 23-year-old McLaren driver. "It's just not possible at the moment."

13th podium finish for McLaren driver Lando Norris at the São Paulo Grand Prix on the traditional racetrack in the Interlagos district. The Englishman deserves a big round of applause for a strong performance and is on the winner's podium for the seventh time this season, the first time in Brazil.

However, with his 13th podium finish, Norris has set a record that nobody wants and which he now holds together with Nick Heidfeld - most podium finishes without a GP win.

After an entertaining World Championship race, the Briton said: "Yesterday in the sprint I had to let Max overtake me shortly after the start. This time it went better, I was able to take second place from sixth on the grid. That was a pleasant surprise."

"I was perhaps a little too aggressive at the second start, but let's be honest - ultimately, I wouldn't have been able to do anything against Max. The aim must always be to get the best possible result from a race, and that's second place today, so I'm happy with that."



In between, Norris moved closer to his mate Verstappen. Was Lando scenting his first GP win? Norris: "There are phases in which the tyres recover a little and you can pick up the pace again. And if your opponent has to pay a little more attention to the tyres in such a phase, then it quickly happens that you get a little closer. But Max always has an answer, which I think is a shame, but as a fair sportsman I have to say - hats off, great race!"



"It wasn't an easy race, even though my run must have looked a bit lonely. Because the wind conditions made driving very tricky, you have to be very careful."



Norris has now finished on the podium five times in the past seven Formula 1 races.





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12