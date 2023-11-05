Brazil winner Verstappen: It's not that easy

52nd GP win for Max Verstappen at the São Paulo GP at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace. The 26-year-old world champion puts in a flawless performance and explains why Lando Norris came close in between.

Perfect performance by three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen at the traditional GP in Interlagos: the Dutchman wins the third São Paulo Grand Prix. It is the Red Bull Racing driver's 52nd victory in the premier class, his 17th in the 2023 season and his second on the Brazilian racetrack since 2019. It is Max's 96th time on the podium after a Formula 1 World Championship race, the 19th time this season.

For Verstappen's Red Bull Racing team, it is the 111th triumph in Formula 1, the 19th this season and the sixth in Brazil.

Verstappen is visibly happy and says of his race: "Everything revolved around the tyres today, and we got the best out of them today, especially in the middle segment with the medium-hard compound."

Max never got bored: "The tyre wear here is very high, so you're not just constantly managing, you're also constantly making corrections at the wheel. You can't let your concentration slip for a moment."

"It always looks so easy, but believe me - it's not. I only had the upper hand in the last five to ten laps. I'm very happy with how well we worked as a team, pit stops and strategy, everything was great."

"In between, Norris got closer again, but I was managing the tyres. With a lot of fuel, I had to be very careful with the soft tyres, but today the track temperature was lower, which helped."



"Leclerc was missing at the first start, which made my life a little easier, but you can't dawdle anyway."



Max Verstappen is now world championship leader for the 37th race in a row, which is a record (from Spain 2022 to Brazil 2023), the same number as Michael Schumacher from USA 2000 to Japan 2002.

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



