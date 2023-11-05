Brazil winner Verstappen: It's not that easy
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Perfect performance by three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen at the traditional GP in Interlagos: the Dutchman wins the third São Paulo Grand Prix. It is the Red Bull Racing driver's 52nd victory in the premier class, his 17th in the 2023 season and his second on the Brazilian racetrack since 2019. It is Max's 96th time on the podium after a Formula 1 World Championship race, the 19th time this season.
For Verstappen's Red Bull Racing team, it is the 111th triumph in Formula 1, the 19th this season and the sixth in Brazil.
Verstappen is visibly happy and says of his race: "Everything revolved around the tyres today, and we got the best out of them today, especially in the middle segment with the medium-hard compound."
Max never got bored: "The tyre wear here is very high, so you're not just constantly managing, you're also constantly making corrections at the wheel. You can't let your concentration slip for a moment."
"It always looks so easy, but believe me - it's not. I only had the upper hand in the last five to ten laps. I'm very happy with how well we worked as a team, pit stops and strategy, everything was great."
"In between, Norris got closer again, but I was managing the tyres. With a lot of fuel, I had to be very careful with the soft tyres, but today the track temperature was lower, which helped."
"Leclerc was missing at the first start, which made my life a little easier, but you can't dawdle anyway."
Max Verstappen is now world championship leader for the 37th race in a row, which is a record (from Spain 2022 to Brazil 2023), the same number as Michael Schumacher from USA 2000 to Japan 2002.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12