Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): It doesn't get any tighter than this
Who else but Fernando Alonso could have pulled it off? Not only did the two-time Formula 1 champion defend his Aston Martin racing car against Sergio Pérez in the clearly faster Red Bull Racing car like a world champion. When Pérez was finally past, Alonso countered, reclaimed third place and crossed the finish line with a lead of 53 thousandths of a second. At this point, there was no one left in their seats at the Autodrom.
The 42-year-old Spaniard was beaming after his 106th podium finish in the premier class, his eighth of the season and his first since Zandvoort: "I'm so relieved. We mostly struggled in the second part of the season, there were difficulties with stability and we are still struggling to understand our car."
"We needed to make improvements to the car to get a clearer picture for the 2024 development, but it didn't work out the way we wanted. We've now built the car back to the way it ran in the first part of the season, so we're obviously faster again."
"You shouldn't underestimate how complicated the aerodynamics of modern wing cars are. We experimented a little, but we also had to remember that we had to be competitive this year."
The 32-time GP winner reports: "Is this the sweetest podium of my career? I don't know, but I can say that it couldn't be any closer."
"It was all incredibly intense, how I had to defend, what I could expect from the tyres, how I had to use the battery against Pérez to stay in front."
"In the final third of the race, I initially had the impression that I had it under control. But with five laps to go, I picked up the pace and knew that there was still life left in my tyres. Unfortunately, Checo had also spared his tyres and was able to go even faster."
"Suddenly he was very close to me. And two laps before the end, he passed me. At first I thought to myself - okay, now third place is gone. But then I realised: that's not really possible. I also quickly realised that he wasn't going to pull away from me straight away, but that I could stay with him."
"So I attacked and got third place back. What a feeling! Above all, it's great for the whole Aston Martin team, also thanks to Lance's fifth place. Because in the previous races and especially in Mexico, we didn't look good and that hurt."
"We all said to ourselves: we can do better. It was great to see how everyone knuckled down to work to pick us up after the defeat in Mexico."
How on earth was Alonso able to stay ahead of Pérez for so long? "When you're in front, you have a car that's undisturbed and it's easier to look after the tyres. The key section was the passage through turns 10 to 12, where it was decided how close an opponent could move up and attack on the following long straight. And then you have to remember - even if he gets past, you have the chance to counterattack on the back straight after the Senna-S."
"We've regained our old vigour here and, as far as I'm concerned, we could go out on track tomorrow in Las Vegas."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12