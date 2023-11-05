Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): It doesn't get any tighter than this

Who else but Fernando Alonso could have pulled it off? Not only did the two-time Formula 1 champion defend his Aston Martin racing car against Sergio Pérez in the clearly faster Red Bull Racing car like a world champion. When Pérez was finally past, Alonso countered, reclaimed third place and crossed the finish line with a lead of 53 thousandths of a second. At this point, there was no one left in their seats at the Autodrom.

The 42-year-old Spaniard was beaming after his 106th podium finish in the premier class, his eighth of the season and his first since Zandvoort: "I'm so relieved. We mostly struggled in the second part of the season, there were difficulties with stability and we are still struggling to understand our car."

"We needed to make improvements to the car to get a clearer picture for the 2024 development, but it didn't work out the way we wanted. We've now built the car back to the way it ran in the first part of the season, so we're obviously faster again."

"You shouldn't underestimate how complicated the aerodynamics of modern wing cars are. We experimented a little, but we also had to remember that we had to be competitive this year."



The 32-time GP winner reports: "Is this the sweetest podium of my career? I don't know, but I can say that it couldn't be any closer."



"It was all incredibly intense, how I had to defend, what I could expect from the tyres, how I had to use the battery against Pérez to stay in front."



"In the final third of the race, I initially had the impression that I had it under control. But with five laps to go, I picked up the pace and knew that there was still life left in my tyres. Unfortunately, Checo had also spared his tyres and was able to go even faster."



"Suddenly he was very close to me. And two laps before the end, he passed me. At first I thought to myself - okay, now third place is gone. But then I realised: that's not really possible. I also quickly realised that he wasn't going to pull away from me straight away, but that I could stay with him."



"So I attacked and got third place back. What a feeling! Above all, it's great for the whole Aston Martin team, also thanks to Lance's fifth place. Because in the previous races and especially in Mexico, we didn't look good and that hurt."



"We all said to ourselves: we can do better. It was great to see how everyone knuckled down to work to pick us up after the defeat in Mexico."



How on earth was Alonso able to stay ahead of Pérez for so long? "When you're in front, you have a car that's undisturbed and it's easier to look after the tyres. The key section was the passage through turns 10 to 12, where it was decided how close an opponent could move up and attack on the following long straight. And then you have to remember - even if he gets past, you have the chance to counterattack on the back straight after the Senna-S."



"We've regained our old vigour here and, as far as I'm concerned, we could go out on track tomorrow in Las Vegas."





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12





