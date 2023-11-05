Lewis Hamilton: "Only two races left with the W14"
Only one of the two Mercedes drivers finished the race in São Paulo: While George Russell had to park his GP car in the pits because the oil temperatures in his drive unit were worryingly high, Lewis Hamilton fought his way to the finish. The seven-time world champion crossed the finish line in eighth place, scoring four fresh points.
He was not happy with this, because the race did not go according to plan as he had his hands full getting his car to the finish line. The fact that he only has to contest two more races with the W14 is a consolation for the 103-time GP winner. "Thank God, that sounds good," he explained in the Sky Sports F1 interview when asked about it.
"The race didn't feel as horrible as the day before. In the sprint I literally had no tyres left, they were totally worn out. I feel like I drove a better race today in terms of tyre management. But the car - there are moments when it works and there are moments when it doesn't. It's not constant on a lap, it's not consistent. It's not consistent on a lap and we need to find out why that is," said Hamilton.
"We were also very slow on the straights and I was sliding around in the corners. It was a race to forget, but hopefully we've learnt a lot," sighed the Briton. "The car is very unpredictable, one weekend or one session it feels good, and the next time it's very difficult to drive again. We will certainly analyse this and find out what we could have done better, but it's difficult with only one free practice session."
"But I'm still proud of our team, they came here and did their job. They didn't let their heads drop and we have to continue like this now. We have to keep pushing. There are still two races to go with this thing. And then hopefully I won't have to move it any more," added the 38-year-old.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12