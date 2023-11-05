Lewis Hamilton: "Only two races left with the W14"

Lewis Hamilton fought his way to the finish line in São Paulo in eighth place, after which he criticised this year's company car and lamented: "That was a race to forget, but hopefully we've learnt a lot."

Only one of the two Mercedes drivers finished the race in São Paulo: While George Russell had to park his GP car in the pits because the oil temperatures in his drive unit were worryingly high, Lewis Hamilton fought his way to the finish. The seven-time world champion crossed the finish line in eighth place, scoring four fresh points.

He was not happy with this, because the race did not go according to plan as he had his hands full getting his car to the finish line. The fact that he only has to contest two more races with the W14 is a consolation for the 103-time GP winner. "Thank God, that sounds good," he explained in the Sky Sports F1 interview when asked about it.

"The race didn't feel as horrible as the day before. In the sprint I literally had no tyres left, they were totally worn out. I feel like I drove a better race today in terms of tyre management. But the car - there are moments when it works and there are moments when it doesn't. It's not constant on a lap, it's not consistent. It's not consistent on a lap and we need to find out why that is," said Hamilton.

"We were also very slow on the straights and I was sliding around in the corners. It was a race to forget, but hopefully we've learnt a lot," sighed the Briton. "The car is very unpredictable, one weekend or one session it feels good, and the next time it's very difficult to drive again. We will certainly analyse this and find out what we could have done better, but it's difficult with only one free practice session."

"But I'm still proud of our team, they came here and did their job. They didn't let their heads drop and we have to continue like this now. We have to keep pushing. There are still two races to go with this thing. And then hopefully I won't have to move it any more," added the 38-year-old.

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12