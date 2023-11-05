Toto Wolff: "This car doesn't deserve to win"

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's frustration was written all over his face after the race in São Paulo. The Viennese spoke plainly and described the current Formula 1 Mercedes as a "miserable box".

Eighth-placed Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton was not the only one to criticise this year's car from Brackley after the Grand Prix in São Paulo. Team boss Toto Wolff also found clear words after the chequered flag fell, which only one of his two protégés saw. "That was an inexcusable performance. I'm lost for words," he said in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera.

"Last week and the week before, the car finished the race in second place and whatever we did was terrible. Lewis survived out there, but George didn't make it to the finish and I can only sympathise with them both for having to move such a miserable box," added the Viennese.

"It shows how difficult the car is, it's touch and go. We have to do better next year, because you can't have a solid podium seven days ago because it was one of the two fastest cars on the track, and then the following week you're in no man's land and finish the race in 8th place," lamented Wolff.

When asked whether the fluctuations in form were also linked to the sprint format, the 51-year-old explained: "We are certainly not world champions on sprint weekends, but we do a good job on the track. And that doesn't explain what went wrong. The car drove like it was on three wheels, not four."

Wolff went one step further and said: "This car doesn't deserve to win. I think we have to keep stepping on the gas for the last two races and have to improve. That's the most important thing. A completely different track awaits us in Las Vegas and in Abu Dhabi too. But I have no words for today's performance."

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12