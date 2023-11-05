Toto Wolff: "This car doesn't deserve to win"
Eighth-placed Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton was not the only one to criticise this year's car from Brackley after the Grand Prix in São Paulo. Team boss Toto Wolff also found clear words after the chequered flag fell, which only one of his two protégés saw. "That was an inexcusable performance. I'm lost for words," he said in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera.
"Last week and the week before, the car finished the race in second place and whatever we did was terrible. Lewis survived out there, but George didn't make it to the finish and I can only sympathise with them both for having to move such a miserable box," added the Viennese.
"It shows how difficult the car is, it's touch and go. We have to do better next year, because you can't have a solid podium seven days ago because it was one of the two fastest cars on the track, and then the following week you're in no man's land and finish the race in 8th place," lamented Wolff.
When asked whether the fluctuations in form were also linked to the sprint format, the 51-year-old explained: "We are certainly not world champions on sprint weekends, but we do a good job on the track. And that doesn't explain what went wrong. The car drove like it was on three wheels, not four."
Wolff went one step further and said: "This car doesn't deserve to win. I think we have to keep stepping on the gas for the last two races and have to improve. That's the most important thing. A completely different track awaits us in Las Vegas and in Abu Dhabi too. But I have no words for today's performance."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12