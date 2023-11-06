Nico Hülkenberg: Hardly any hope of improvement
It's basically the same game every time: Nico Hülkenberg puts up a valiant fight in the Haas, but things don't go his way. In Brazil, he finished twelfth - again no points for the German.
But that doesn't surprise him. There was "little to nothing" to be gained, said Hülkenberg: "Our package didn't work at all here. On one lap the tyre pulled us out again, but on the second and third laps nothing worked. The really old tarmac here is what really causes problems for our car and completely destroys the aerodynamics in some corners. That's why nothing worked."
The update that was fitted to the car in the USA "is not a clear step forwards," said Hülkenberg after the second race with the new features. "We understand that now and we know that. It feels similar in some places, better in others and worse in others. At the end of the day, it all balances out. But we actually needed a real step forward in performance. Unfortunately, that didn't materialise," says Hülkenberg.
And so it will be the same game for Hülkenberg in the coming days. "It's not ideal and already bitter on Sunday afternoon - and on Monday and Tuesday too. By Wednesday, I've usually digested it again and get on with my life. Sundays are usually not so much fun," says Hülkenberg.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12