Nico Hülkenberg: Hardly any hope of improvement

Nico Hülkenberg once again failed to score points in his Haas at the Brazilian GP. His analysis is sobering and offers little hope.

It's basically the same game every time: Nico Hülkenberg puts up a valiant fight in the Haas, but things don't go his way. In Brazil, he finished twelfth - again no points for the German.

But that doesn't surprise him. There was "little to nothing" to be gained, said Hülkenberg: "Our package didn't work at all here. On one lap the tyre pulled us out again, but on the second and third laps nothing worked. The really old tarmac here is what really causes problems for our car and completely destroys the aerodynamics in some corners. That's why nothing worked."

The update that was fitted to the car in the USA "is not a clear step forwards," said Hülkenberg after the second race with the new features. "We understand that now and we know that. It feels similar in some places, better in others and worse in others. At the end of the day, it all balances out. But we actually needed a real step forward in performance. Unfortunately, that didn't materialise," says Hülkenberg.

And so it will be the same game for Hülkenberg in the coming days. "It's not ideal and already bitter on Sunday afternoon - and on Monday and Tuesday too. By Wednesday, I've usually digested it again and get on with my life. Sundays are usually not so much fun," says Hülkenberg.

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12