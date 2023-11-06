Mike Krack (Aston Martin): "Things are going well internally"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Everyone involved at Aston Martin has suffered in recent weeks. Not much has come together. At the end of August, the surprise team celebrated another podium finish by Fernando Alonso before things went downhill.
The team was undoubtedly in crisis, and last week Alonso sounded the alarm, saying that Aston Martin might not score many more points.
But in Brazil, Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll struck back impressively with third and fifth place in the GP.
"It was nerve-wracking - third and fifth place. We had a relatively good pace and knew that it could be very good for us if we drove in the open air. We didn't know how good," said team boss Mike Krack after the strong points haul.
"Despite all the joy, we are still a long way behind the leaders. We'll take a look at that on Tuesday," he noted.
His joy also prevailed. "First and foremost, I'm extremely happy for the team. We've had a difficult time and things are going well internally. It's not easy, everyone is under a lot of pressure," said Krack.
Under pressure, you have to make sure that you make the right decisions and deal with each other properly in order to get out of it together, said Krack: "We stuck together well and you can see that in the joy. A triple header like this is brutal - especially when the results don't come."
There will be no more updates in the last two races of the year, Krack announced. "The main thing now is to test a few things. There are no more big updates, we can no longer afford that, also because of the new car. As the cars will be the same due to the regulations, we will try out a few things. We will have normal test sessions again, especially in Las Vegas. We won't be doing any more major developments."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02nd Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12