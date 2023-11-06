Mike Krack (Aston Martin): "Things are going well internally"

The past few weeks have not been easy for Aston Martin. Team boss Mike Krack let it be known that things have probably gone wrong.

Everyone involved at Aston Martin has suffered in recent weeks. Not much has come together. At the end of August, the surprise team celebrated another podium finish by Fernando Alonso before things went downhill.

The team was undoubtedly in crisis, and last week Alonso sounded the alarm, saying that Aston Martin might not score many more points.

But in Brazil, Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll struck back impressively with third and fifth place in the GP.

"It was nerve-wracking - third and fifth place. We had a relatively good pace and knew that it could be very good for us if we drove in the open air. We didn't know how good," said team boss Mike Krack after the strong points haul.

"Despite all the joy, we are still a long way behind the leaders. We'll take a look at that on Tuesday," he noted.

His joy also prevailed. "First and foremost, I'm extremely happy for the team. We've had a difficult time and things are going well internally. It's not easy, everyone is under a lot of pressure," said Krack.

Under pressure, you have to make sure that you make the right decisions and deal with each other properly in order to get out of it together, said Krack: "We stuck together well and you can see that in the joy. A triple header like this is brutal - especially when the results don't come."

There will be no more updates in the last two races of the year, Krack announced. "The main thing now is to test a few things. There are no more big updates, we can no longer afford that, also because of the new car. As the cars will be the same due to the regulations, we will try out a few things. We will have normal test sessions again, especially in Las Vegas. We won't be doing any more major developments."

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics

World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02nd Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12