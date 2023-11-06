Question of guilt in the crash: a little too hyped up

The crash involving Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon and Nico Hülkenberg led to the retirement of the first two drivers and a red flag. But who is to blame for the mess?

It was a scene with consequences: Immediately after the start, Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon and Nico Hülkenberg clashed. Hülkenberg first made contact with Albon's Williams with his right front wheel, who then spun off and cleared Hülkenberg's Haas team-mate Magnussen in the process.

The race was over for Albon and Magnussen, but Hülkenberg was able to continue. The damage to his car was repaired during the red phase. However, he once again came away empty-handed in 13th place.

Of course, the question of who was at fault is traditionally debated afterwards. Hülkenberg had "no idea how it happened, it was similar to Qatar. Alex came past on the right, Kevin also came up and tackled me. Of course, he couldn't have known that there was another car to my right. A classic racing accident. In the end, he pushed a little too hard. If he had stayed down, it wouldn't have happened."

Albon emphasised that he was as far to the right as possible. "I think the Haas on the left didn't have a good view, then came over a bit and squeezed the Haas in the middle. And that was it."

Albon had got off to a good start and was hoping to score points. "Sometimes it works in your favour, like in Mexico. But sometimes it doesn't, like today. That's frustrating. But I don't think I could have done anything differently. I'm mainly frustrated because I had a good start but ended up with nothing," said Albon.

Albon believes that points would have been possible because, for example, Charles Leclerc retired on the formation lap and Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri were a lap down after the accident at the restart. They had stopped in the pits at the end of the first lap. "That gives you a chance to score points. Those are normally the races where we do well, where we pick up the points."

Even though he suffered his second accident in a week, Magnussen took it sportingly "These things just happen. There's no reason to complain. It is what it is. I would have liked to have driven the race, but I'm taking the positives from this weekend: It looked like we made some progress."

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12