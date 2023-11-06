Question of guilt in the crash: a little too hyped up
It was a scene with consequences: Immediately after the start, Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon and Nico Hülkenberg clashed. Hülkenberg first made contact with Albon's Williams with his right front wheel, who then spun off and cleared Hülkenberg's Haas team-mate Magnussen in the process.
The race was over for Albon and Magnussen, but Hülkenberg was able to continue. The damage to his car was repaired during the red phase. However, he once again came away empty-handed in 13th place.
Of course, the question of who was at fault is traditionally debated afterwards. Hülkenberg had "no idea how it happened, it was similar to Qatar. Alex came past on the right, Kevin also came up and tackled me. Of course, he couldn't have known that there was another car to my right. A classic racing accident. In the end, he pushed a little too hard. If he had stayed down, it wouldn't have happened."
Albon emphasised that he was as far to the right as possible. "I think the Haas on the left didn't have a good view, then came over a bit and squeezed the Haas in the middle. And that was it."
Albon had got off to a good start and was hoping to score points. "Sometimes it works in your favour, like in Mexico. But sometimes it doesn't, like today. That's frustrating. But I don't think I could have done anything differently. I'm mainly frustrated because I had a good start but ended up with nothing," said Albon.
Albon believes that points would have been possible because, for example, Charles Leclerc retired on the formation lap and Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri were a lap down after the accident at the restart. They had stopped in the pits at the end of the first lap. "That gives you a chance to score points. Those are normally the races where we do well, where we pick up the points."
Even though he suffered his second accident in a week, Magnussen took it sportingly "These things just happen. There's no reason to complain. It is what it is. I would have liked to have driven the race, but I'm taking the positives from this weekend: It looked like we made some progress."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12