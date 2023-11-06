Pérez tricked by Alonso: "Fair to the limit"
The duel between Fernando Alonso and Sergio Pérez has electrified Formula 1 fans. Both gave each other nothing in the final phase of the Brazilian GP, fighting tooth and nail and using every legal trick in the book to secure the final podium place.
In the end, third place went to Alonso, who had a 0.053-second advantage at the finish. "It was all incredibly intense, how I had to defend, what I was allowed to do to the tyres, how I had to use the battery against Pérez to stay in front," said Alonso.
Pérez also found the duel "pretty intense. We tried and gave everything. Unfortunately, it was not characterised by success. It was the same for Fernando. We had a great duel and it was fair to the limit. That's something that younger drivers can learn from. The way we fought. That's how it should be done," said the Mexican, who was still in front at the start of the last lap but then lost third place to Alonso.
Alonso had overtaken Pérez on the way into turn four after luring him into a mistake. "I was on the worse side and lost out in the end. But it was a great duel," said Pérez: "I don't think I could have done anything differently."
Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko called the duel "fascinating. Unbelievable - the changes, the chase and how they worked each other tactically - that was at its best."
The Austrian on the decisive Alonso manoeuvre: "With hindsight, you are wiser. The mistake was that he didn't come out of the third corner properly. Then he just had a little swerve on the start-finish straight," said Marko.
Even though it was "only" enough for fourth place in the end, Pérez was praised for his recent performances. "Since Austin, the pace has been right both in qualifying and in the race. We now have a commanding lead over Hamilton of almost 30 points. That should now work out for second place," said Marko.
Pérez is also happy that things are going better for him. "We've already seen that in the last few races. The pace was there and we were quite strong. For one reason or another, we have not yet achieved the results. But I knew it was only a matter of time."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12