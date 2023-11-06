Pérez tricked by Alonso: "Fair to the limit"

The duel between Fernando Alonso and Sergio Pérez has electrified Formula 1 fans. Both gave each other nothing in the final phase of the Brazilian GP, fighting tooth and nail and using every legal trick in the book to secure the final podium place.

In the end, third place went to Alonso, who had a 0.053-second advantage at the finish. "It was all incredibly intense, how I had to defend, what I was allowed to do to the tyres, how I had to use the battery against Pérez to stay in front," said Alonso.

Pérez also found the duel "pretty intense. We tried and gave everything. Unfortunately, it was not characterised by success. It was the same for Fernando. We had a great duel and it was fair to the limit. That's something that younger drivers can learn from. The way we fought. That's how it should be done," said the Mexican, who was still in front at the start of the last lap but then lost third place to Alonso.

Alonso had overtaken Pérez on the way into turn four after luring him into a mistake. "I was on the worse side and lost out in the end. But it was a great duel," said Pérez: "I don't think I could have done anything differently."

Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko called the duel "fascinating. Unbelievable - the changes, the chase and how they worked each other tactically - that was at its best."

The Austrian on the decisive Alonso manoeuvre: "With hindsight, you are wiser. The mistake was that he didn't come out of the third corner properly. Then he just had a little swerve on the start-finish straight," said Marko.

Even though it was "only" enough for fourth place in the end, Pérez was praised for his recent performances. "Since Austin, the pace has been right both in qualifying and in the race. We now have a commanding lead over Hamilton of almost 30 points. That should now work out for second place," said Marko.

Pérez is also happy that things are going better for him. "We've already seen that in the last few races. The pace was there and we were quite strong. For one reason or another, we have not yet achieved the results. But I knew it was only a matter of time."

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12